How to Buy France's Sold-Out Nike Jerseys

There are just eight teams left in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and that number will soon decrease. Unfortunately, many of the most popular national team jerseys sold out long ago. That means the fan bases must shop on resale platforms if they want their team's jersey.

It's no surprise that most of France's Nike jerseys sold out quickly. Players like Kylian Mbappé have made the Nike kits instantly iconic. Still, fans can find the sold-out jerseys online. Below is a breakdown of what is currently available at retailers and resale platforms.

Nike France Home Stadium Jersey

Nike France Home Stadium Jersey. | Nike

The Nike France Home Stadium Jersey sold out on Nike's website, but is available in XL and XXL for $99.99 on Soccer.com. Fans who want smaller sizes can find small, medium, and large on StockX.

The Stadium jersey is a replica jersey for fans and does not have a player's name on the back. Still, the kit blends traditional style and modern aesthetics. The white collar pops off the digital pattern on the blue base.

Nike France Away Stadium Jersey

Nike France Away Stadium Jersey. | Nike

The Nike France Away Stadium Jersey had a retail price of $100 before selling out at retailers. Now, fans who want the top must go on the resale market. Currently, the Stadium and Match jerseys are available on GOAT.

The asking prices for the Stadium jersey range from $119-$167, and $204-$240 for the Match jersey. The light green jersey is a nod to the Statue of Liberty (famously gifted from France).

FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper

FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Jersey. | Nike

The FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Short-Sleeve Jersey is still in stock for $100 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The replica jersey features a mesmerizing mesh of Medium Ash, Monarch, and Black. The team emblem and Nike branding pop off the chest in Igloo.

FFF Nike Energy Jersey

FFF Nike Energy Jersey. | Nike

The FFF Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Soccer Top is available in larger adult sizes for $85 at Nike.com. This is not a game kit for the team, but a retro jersey designed for fans. It channels 1990s aesthetics and nods to the team's heritage.

FFF Nike Short-Sleeve Supporter's Top

FFF Nike Short-Sleeve Supporter's Top. | Nike

Many supporters are not fans of sherseys (shirts + jerseys), but others, desperate for team gear, are in luck. The FFF Nike Short-Sleeve Supporter's Top is in stock for $65 in adult sizes at Nike.com. Inspired by France's home jersey, this shirt features familiar design details.

FFF Nike 2026 Stadium Home Shorts

FFF Nike 2026 Stadium Home Shorts. | Nike

If you are like me and love a good pair of shorts, you are in luck. The FFF Nike 2026 Stadium Home Shorts are available for $70 in adult sizes at Nike.com. It is a true replica to what players wear on the field, with Nike Dri-FIT technology and a comfortable design.

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