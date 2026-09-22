Help Peyton Manning Find His Adidas Contract in Scavenger Hunt

Earlier this summer, the University of Tennessee kicked off its partnership with adidas. As part of the exciting announcement, legendary Vols quarterback Peyton Manning was also signed to a contract and helped with the announcement video.

However, Manning has lost that important document. He explained the situation on Instagram. Fans who find it will win their own adidas deal. As a continuation of adidas' first year partnering with Tennessee, adidas and Manning have kicked off a scavenger hunt across the University of Tennessee campus.

Adidas Scavenger Hunt in Knoxville

Peyton Manning for adidas. | adidas

With just a few days left until Tennessee's highly anticipated home game against the Texas Longhorns (and Peyton's nephew Arch Manning), adidas and Peyton are offering a Tennessee student the chance to win their own agreement with the Three Stripes.

All they have to do is track down the missing contract. It is somewhere on campus and will help him officially reunite with the brand he played with during his Volunteer days.

The student who finds the contract will be eligible to win season tickets to every sporting event and adidas gear throughout the year with monthly drops and styling resources from Dick's Sporting Goods. Plus, a special 'signing ceremony' with Manning himself.

Tennessee x Adidas

Peyton Manning for adidas. | adidas

The scavenger hunt officially begins on Thursday, September 24. It is the latest activation from adidas and Tennessee since the two reunited earlier on July 2, 2026.

With Manning's missing contract and a season-long prize package on the line, the scavenger hunt gives Vols students a hands-on way to be part of the action on campus before ESPN's College Gameday comes to town for the major event.

So far, adidas and Tennessee have not missed as teammates. We have already seen new uniforms, footwear, and apparel across all sports. But since football is one of the first sports on the calendar, we have seen adidas flex its marketing muscle in the SEC.

Tennessee's New Uniforms

Adidas continue to have fun in Knoxville. | adidas

In addition to the primary orange and white uniforms, there is also an alternate black jersey and an annual 'Smokey Grey' uniform. All of the uniforms turned out better than we could have ever expected.

Fans can shop officially licensed Tennessee Volunteers gear at adidas, Fanatics, and other select retailers. As always, fans can expect regular refreshes and apparel drops from adidas.

It is sure to be an exciting week in Knoxville, and adidas just made it even more memorable. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.