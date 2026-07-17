Inter Milan Unveils 2026/27 Nike Away Kits

Fanatics Fest is always full of exciting surprises, and football fans were treated to a big one in New York City on Thursday night. FC Internazionale Milano unveiled its 2026/27 Nike Away Kit. The location of the announcement makes perfect sense, as the club's new kit draws inspiration from baseball.

America's pastime has transcended sport, influencing the aesthetics and design language of fashion, design, and popular culture. Now, Inter Milan reinterprets this cultural legacy, reimagining its most recognizable elements through the club's own identity.

Inter Milan's 2026/27 Nike Away kit. | FC Internazionale Milano

The iconic vertical blue pinstripes on a white base, contrasted with the collar, are one of the most distinctive features of classic baseball jerseys. For the first time, the Inter crest has been reimagined as a monogram on an official match kit. The "I" and "M" move from the traditional circular crest to a twill appliqué and an enlarged scale.

Performance is everything for Inter and Nike, so the sportswear brand applied its latest performance innovation directly into the kits: Aero-FIT, Nike's pinnacle expression of cooling technology, designed to move more air between skin and fabric. Aero-FIT supports sweating efficiency while helping athletes stay dry.

Inter Milan's 2026/27 Nike Away kit. | FC Internazionale Milano

Starting with this Away Kit, Inter and Nike will continue to explore new cultural references and creative languages. Fans can expect different sporting worlds to inspire future Away Kits, always reinterpreted through the Club's Nerazzurri identity.

The 2026/27 Away Kit is available from Friday, July 17, on store.inter.it, nike.com, at the Inter and Nike Stores, and through authorized retailers. For the first time, Away shorts will also be offered in both white and blue. Fans attending Fanatics Fest NYC will also be able to shop the collection at the Classic Football Shirts booth.

Inter Milan's 2026/27 Nike Away kit. | FC Internazionale Milano

The launch is complemented by an Express Collection, featuring a jersey, jacket, and cap. The collection was presented through a dedicated photo shoot in New York. The city embodies the inspiration behind the project and represents a strategic market for the Club's international growth.

The new Away Kit was officially unveiled on the evening of Thursday, July 16, on the Central Stage at Fanatics Fest NYC, during a live show designed to express Inter's identity through the meeting of sport, design, and music.

Inter Milan's 2026/27 Nike Away kit launches alongside fan gear. | FC Internazionale Milano

This bold evolution reflects Inter's ability to embrace new creative languages while preserving the strength and team identity. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.