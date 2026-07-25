Kobe Bryant's Game-Worn 2012 Jersey Is Up for Auction

Yesterday's news of LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers was an exciting development for NBA fans and jersey collectors. However, it cemented the opinions of many Los Angeles Lakers fans loyal to Kobe Bryant. Twenty seasons, five NBA Championships, one team. Enough said.

With James leaving Los Angeles, it will only elevate Bryant's already legendary status among Lakers fans. That could even impact the market for jersey collectors. The timing could not be better for a game-worn jersey that just hit the auction block.

Auction Information

Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers Game-Used Jersey. | Grey Flannel Auctions

The Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers Game-Used Jersey is from his memorable performance against the Sacramento Kings on November 21, 2012. The Lakers lost the game 113-97, but Bryant logged 38 minutes and tallied 38 points with 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

The game-worn jersey had a starting bid of $10,000, but is already up to $211,115 after 28 bids at GreyFlannelAuctions.com. Fans can expect the price to increase as there are 22 days remaining until the auction closes at 8:00 p.m. ET on August 16, 2026.

Jersey Details

Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers Game-Used Jersey. | Grey Flannel Auctions

The product description goes into great detail, highlighting the jersey's authenticity. This jersey is a size 4XL+4 inches in length and is registered into the NBA Authentication Database as number LLA00500. "11-21-12" is handwritten on the jocktag. The NBA logo is embroidered on the left breast.

According to Grey Flannel Auctions, "this jersey is properly tagged, presented to us as game-used, and in our opinion, shows appropriate wear." The accompanying NBA / MeiGray letter: LLA00500, states in part, "Bryant wore this jersey during the Lakers' 113-97 loss to the Sacramento Kings on November 21, 2012, at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, CA."

Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers Legacy

Everything about Bryant's historic NBA career feels like a movie script, making him a perfect fit for Los Angeles. As everyone knows, a bold trade at the 1996 NBA Draft sent Bryant from the Charlotte Hornets to the Lakers. The rest was history.

Sadly, Bryant's tragic and untimely passing cut short what was guaranteed to be an incredible second act for the "Black Mamba" in retirement. It has been over six years, and everything from Bryant's Lakers jerseys to signature Nike basketball shoes routinely sells out.

Even if this auction is too rich for your blood, it will be interesting for Lakers fans to follow along and see how much the jersey fetches. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.