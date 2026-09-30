Kobe Bryant's Rare NBA Finals Jersey Heads to Auction

Los Angeles Lakers fans will always love both of Kobe Bryant's jersey numbers: 8 and 24. However, the No. 8 is increasingly hard to find. The Realest, the authentication and auction platform for game-worn sports memorabilia, announced the auction of one of Bryant's game-used, signed No. 8 Lakers jerseys.

Bryant wore this jersey during at least 17 games, including eight NBA Playoff wins throughout the 2003-04 NBA season. It is also the only No. 8 jersey to ever come to market featuring an NBA Finals Patch.

Auction Information

Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. | The Realest

The authentic, game-worn jersey will hit the auction block for the first time since it was originally auctioned directly by the Los Angeles Lakers on December 8, 2017, during the Lakers Youth Foundation Arena Auction held on Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Night.

Bidding is open now at TheRealest.com and closes November 8, matching the number on this jersey and also honoring the anniversary of Bryant's first double-digit scoring game in the NBA.

Jersey Goes On Tour

Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. | The Realest

The jersey will make its public debut at The Realest's booth at ComplexCon 2026, taking place October 3–4 in its return to Los Angeles and Crypto.com Arena.

After ComplexCon, the jersey will travel to Macau for the ASCC show, held October 8-11 alongside the NBA China Games, kicking off a world tour that will take it across Asia before it returns to Los Angeles ahead of the November 8 close.

Jersey History

Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. | The Realest

Only three of Bryant's No. 8 game-worn jerseys have previously sold at public auction with this level of provenance. The most recent sales reached $7 million in 2025, $3.69 million in 2021, and $2.73 million in 2022. The 2004 Playoffs jersey is the only documented No. 8 from after Bryant's rookie season ever to be offered publicly, and the only one ever bearing an NBA Finals patch.

The Lakers went 16-1 while Bryant wore the jersey throughout regular season and postseason play. That includes a perfect 8-0 across its eight documented NBA Playoff appearances.

Authentification

Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. | The Realest

The jersey is offered under Certified, The Realest's designation for the most significant pieces in the market. Certified items are verified through physical inspection, independent photo matching, provenance and documentation review, and evaluation by The Realest's authentication team.

Additionally, photo matching by SIA confirmed use in 17 games, and the jersey is accompanied by the original Los Angeles Lakers Certificate of Authenticity issued at the 2017 arena auction.

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