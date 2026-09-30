Michael Jordan's NBA Finals Jersey Breaks Auction Record

In August, JOOPITER announced Driven to Greatness: Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey. Jordan wore it as he led the Bulls to a dominant 96-54 victory over the Utah Jazz, scoring 24 points. Now, the jersey has just made history.

JOOPITER has confirmed a record-breaking sale after closing its auction. The jersey, which sold for $12,260,000, becomes the most expensive game-worn NBA jersey ever sold at auction.

Why It Matters

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey. | JOOPITER

The jersey is the only publicly known white 1998 NBA Finals jersey to have surfaced, making it one of the rarest Jordan game-worn jerseys in existence. Notable details include the 1998 NBA Finals patch and an authentic woven jock tag highlighting its rarity.

The jersey is synonymous with The Last Dance, the Bulls' final championship run that completed their second three-peat of the 1990s. The most iconic team in NBA history ended their run with a bang and continues to make headlines to this day.

What They're Saying

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey. | JOOPITER

"It has been a privilege for JOOPITER to bring such an important piece of Michael Jordan's legacy to market, and to see it establish a new auction record for an NBA jersey," said Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Sale at JOOPITER.

"Sports collectibles are in an exceptionally exciting period of evolution, as the category continues to mature and objects of true rarity, provenance, and cultural significance are increasingly recognized on the global collecting stage. This result speaks to that momentum, and we are excited to continue building JOOPITER's presence in the category and bringing exceptional pieces of sports history to collectors around the world."

JOOPITER's Role

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey. | JOOPITER

As JOOPITER pointed out in its press release, the 1998 NBA Finals remain the most-watched Finals in league history. Even fans who aren't active in the collectibles world can still celebrate Jordan's legacy. Earlier this year, we listed the best Jordan jerseys available for retail, and one rare jersey from late in his career that you can't find anywhere.

JOOPITER is a global digital-first commerce and content platform founded by legendary artist Pharrell Williams. Built for today's collector by a team of collectors, curators, and creators, JOOPITER honors rare cultural artifacts, their provenance, and intrinsic relevance through auctions curated with knowledge and care.

Jordan's Legacy

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey. | JOOPITER

There may never be another Jordan jersey as rare as this, but fans can expect Jordan to continue dominating headlines in the collectibles world. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the NBA and beyond.