Kobe Bryant's Signed Lakers Jersey Sells for Record $1.83M

In September, basketball fans and collectors got their first look at a rare Kobe Bryant jersey heading to auction. The Realest, the authentication and auction platform for game-worn sports memorabilia, announced the auction of one of Bryant's game-used, signed No. 8 Lakers jerseys.

The signed jersey was worn by Bryant during one of the most explosive stretches of his career, late in the 2003-04 NBA season. Today, The Realest announced the jersey had sold for $1.83 million. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the exciting news.

Historic Auction

Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. | The Realest

The result establishes the highest public auction price for a non-rookie Kobe Bryant No. 8 game-worn jersey and ranks among the five highest public auction sales of Bryant NBA jerseys. The jersey was originally auctioned directly by the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2017 during the Lakers Youth Foundation Arena Auction on Bryant's jersey retirement night.

The original buyer purchased it as part of a $20,000 lot that also included a signed No. 24 team-issued jersey. The $1.83 million sale of the No. 8 jersey alone represents 91.5 times the original two-jersey lot's purchase price.

Jersey Details

Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. | The Realest

Bryant wore the jersey during at least 17 games. It coincides with the Lakers' final postseason run with Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. The Lakers went 16-1 during its documented appearances, including a perfect 8-0 in the playoffs.

Bryant tallied 472 points, 85 rebounds, 94 assists, 33 steals and 11 blocks. The jersey also bears an NBA Finals patch, making it the only Bryant No. 8 game-worn jersey featuring the patch to come to public auction.

Kobe Bryant's Historic Run

Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. | The Realest

The jersey is photo-matched to 17 games, including playoff appearances and every Western Conference series-clinching victory during the Lakers' 2004 run to the NBA Finals.

Bryant wore the jersey for his 45-point season high against the Golden State Warriors on April 13, 2004, his celebrated circus shot against the Houston Rockets on April 19, and his 42-point performance against the defending champion San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

He also wore it in the series-clinching victories over Houston, San Antonio and Minnesota, with its final documented appearance coming on May 31, 2004, when the Lakers secured the Western Conference championship.

The Realest Auction

Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. | The Realest

"The most significant collectibles preserve the moments and people that define sports history, and this jersey carries an extraordinary chapter of Kobe's legacy," said Scott Keeney (DJ Skee), Founder and CEO of The Realest. "The global response reflects the enduring connection fans have to Kobe and the significance of artifacts tied directly to his career.

At The Realest, our mission is to identify the most important pieces in sports and culture, establish confidence in their authenticity, and bring their history to life. This result reflects our belief that exceptional sports artifacts deserve the same care, recognition and thoughtful presentation as the world's most significant cultural collectibles."

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