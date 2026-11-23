Earlier this month, the Miami Heat unveiled their "Vice City" uniforms and apparel collection. The epic threads were part of a collaboration with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label, Nike, and Rockstar Game's Grand Theft Auto VI.

The Heat debuted an exclusive on-court Cactus Jack Nike uniform against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18. Meanwhile, the Nike Swingman "Vice City" jersey and shorts were available in limited quantities at the team shop in Kaseya Center.

Miami Heat Don't Plan a Restock

The Miami Heat "Vice City" jersey. | Miami Heat

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, the jerseys sold out in less than 90 minutes. Even more disheartening for fans, David Betancourt of The Athletic reports that the Heat do not plan to restock the ultra-popular jerseys.

If the Heat don't plan a restock, that means fans will have to try their luck on trusted resale platforms like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Jerseys are already fetching upwards of $500 on the secondary market.

Why We're Still Hopeful

The Miami Heat "Cactus Jack" jersey. | Miami Heat

Maybe we're being too optimistic, but it seems unlikely that fans don't get another shot at buying the rare jerseys. The Heat may not plan to restock the jerseys, but plans change. More importantly, the Heat team store is not the only retailer.

It's always possible that Fanatics, Nike, or Cactus Jack restocks the jerseys in the near future. It's unlike any retailer to leave money on the table, so it would be surprising not to see a brand capitalize on this pop culture sensation.

What to Know About Each Jersey

The Miami Heat's "Cactus Jack" uniform. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike Swingman "Vice City" jersey is black, with a fluorescent-style white wordmark in a neon pink outline across the chest. The pink-white-black trim extends to the collar and sides of the jersey. The classic Nike Air logo is upside down, representing the Cactus Jack collaboration. Lastly, the GTA VI logo appears on the other side of the chest.

The second jersey, which the Heat wore during the Bucks game, was announced as an on-court exclusive. It's even harder to believe that jersey will never hit shelves.

The Miami Heat "Vice City" shorts. | Miami Heat

The authentic Nike jersey is black with a neon pink "HEAT" wordmark and number font. Look closer, and you'll see a grid pattern appears inside the branding as a nod to the video game. The upside-down Nike Air logo remains, but the Robinhood logo replaces the GTA VI branding on this jersey.

Fans can still shop the apparel collection online, but we're holding out hope for a jersey restock at a major retailer in the future. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the NBA and beyond.