The Miami Heat debuted their highly anticipated "Vice City" uniforms on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Naturally, the Heat won the game 137-130 and looked great doing it. Everything from the uniforms to the court to the fan apparel was amazing.

The uniforms were designed as part of an epic collaboration between rapper Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label, Nike, and GTA VI. Currently, the jerseys, shorts, and some of the fan apparel are out of stock. However, there are still some pieces from the Heat's collection available online.

New Era Hats

Miami Heat's "Vice City" hats. | Miami Heat Store

The Miami Heat team store currently has five Vice-themed hats in stock online. The Court Culture x New Era "Welcome to Vice City" and "Vice City Logo" 9TWENTY Dad Caps are available for $48. Meanwhile, the Court Culture x New Era 9Fifty Snapback is available in "Vice City," "Vice City Logo," "Vice City Billiards," and Vice City Goodtime State" options for $50.

Cactus Jack, Court Culture Hoodies

Miami Heat's "Vice City" hats. | Miami Heat Store

The Miami Heat team store currently has two Vice-themed hoodies in stock online. The pink Cactus Jack Nike x Grand Theft Auto VI x Miami HEAT Vice City Hoodie is available for $148 in adult sizes. Meanwhile, the black Court Culture "Vice City" Hoodie is available for $100 in adult sizes.

Cactus Jack, Court Culture, Duvin Shirts

Miami Heat's "Vice City" shirts. | Miami Heat Store

The Miami Heat team store currently has several Vice-themed shirts in stock online. The collection includes Cactus Jack Nike shirts in men's and women's styles. Additionally, Court Culture and Duvin dropped multiple shirts (even teaming up on some products). Prices for the shirts range from $45-$58 in adult sizes.

What to Expect from Jerseys and Shorts

Cactus Jack Nike x Grand Theft Auto VI x Miami HEAT Vice City uniform. | Miami Heat Team Store

The Miami Heat team store (or any other major retailer) has not announced any future restocks on the jerseys or shorts, but this is what fans can expect if the products restock.

The Cactus Jack Nike x Grand Theft Auto VI x Miami HEAT Vice City is available in three options: Blank ($120), #6 Swingman ($150), or Personalized ($200). Meanwhile, the shorts retail for $90 in adult sizes. Fans can monitor the team store website for future drops.

The Cactus Jack Nike x Grand Theft Auto VI x Miami HEAT has already been epic, and there are still more exciting developments on the way. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform and apparel news from the sports world.