Nike and Drake Almost Collaborated on Oregon Ducks Uniforms

Every Saturday in the fall, the Oregon Ducks football team treats fans to eye-catching new uniforms. For decades, the team has not repeated an outfit. Sometimes, Oregon flexes its Nike muscle to pull off incredible collaborations.

The most obvious example was last season's incredible "Grateful Ducks" collaboration with the American rock band the Grateful Dead. The collection included team uniforms, as well as incredible apparel for fans.

However, Oregon has also had some equally amazing collaborations scrapped. Former Nike designer Jaison Williams recently dropped breadcrumbs for Ducks fans on Instagram. Williams shared a look at and details of a project between Nike, Oregon, and Drake's OVO label that never came to fruition.

Oregon's Very Own (OVO) Concept

"10-year anniversary of the OVO (Oregon's Very Own) uniform concept," Williams said in the caption. "Still kinda gets under my skin how that played out. But it's all good. If you've followed the breadcrumbs, I been feeding Ducks."

Williams' Instagram post featured multiple pictures, including one showing multiple looks for a concept home and away uniforms. The uniforms feature the Jumpman logo, as OVO had partnered with Jordan Brand between 2014 and 2018.

From there, the Instagram post shared new ideas Williams had created for a uniform collaboration between Oregon and Drake's Nike sublabel NOCTA (2020 - present). The concept perfectly combines Oregon's and NOCTA's unmistakable aesthetics. Sadly, we will never know how close the "OVO" collaboration concept came to getting off the ground.

Cactus Quack Concept

This is not the first time that the legendary designer has shared sneak peeks at collaborations that never got off the ground.

In November 2024, Williams shared sketches of a potential collaboration between Oregon and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack line. In addition to uniforms, it included footwear with the reverse Swoosh logos on the cleats. A Cactus Quack collection would have been equally amazing.

But alas, the Drake and Travis Scott collaborations are yet to materialize. In the meantime, fans can shop Drake's NOCTA line at Nike and NOCTA.com. Meanwhile, there is plenty of Ducks gear available at Nike.com.

Oregon Ducks Football Uniforms

In May, Oregon announced its 2026 color schedule for fans to plan their game apparel accordingly. We went ahead and predicted what the Ducks will wear each week of the upcoming season. Barring any surprising uniform collaborations, fans can expect more fun from the "Generation O" uniform set.

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