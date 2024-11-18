Cactus Quack: Travis Scott & Nike Remixed Oregon Ducks Uniforms
No college football team in the country has more polarizing uniforms than the Oregon Ducks. Every Saturday in the fall, Nike's flagship school uses the gridiron as a runway for the brand's boldest apparel, accessories, and footwear.
Some fans adore the notoriously outrageous threads, while others consider it college football heresy. However, recent reporting indicates an even more daring plan for Oregon's uniforms fell apart.
According to Nice Kicks, Nike planned a collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and Oregon. The potential partnership went as far as uniform designs (seen in the Instagram post below).
Unfortunately, the plans fell through, and the collaboration did not go through as expected. No reason was given for the decision to nix the collaboration. The leaked pictures show designs for Cactus Jack-inspired uniforms, helmets, cleats, and accessories.
Similar to the rest of Scott's footwear, the cleats would have featured a reverse Swoosh logo and the Cactus Jack logo. The accessories would also feature co-branded logos. However, the white and silver road uniforms and helmets do not show any noticeable signs of the collaboration.
There is no reporting on when this collaboration was originally planned. Former Nike executive Garren Strong shouted-out Nike's senior apparel and graphic designer Jaison Williams for the concept and design on Nice Kicks' Instagram post.
While fans of Oregon's wild uniform rotation would have most likely loved the Cactus Jack collaboration, they will have to settle for one of the team's myriad uniform options.
Oregon rolled out the "Generation O" uniform set at the start of this season, which includes a mix of the team's retro designs on a modern uniform template. In addition to paying homage to the past, Oregon's social media team did a phenomenal job of telling the stories behind their uniforms.
Meanwhile, Scott teamed up with Lids, Fanatics, and Mitchell Ness to take over college campuses earlier this year as part of the "Jack Goes Back to College" campaign. It is safe to assume that some lucky school will eventually jump on the opportunity to have Scott design its football uniforms.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the college football world and beyond.