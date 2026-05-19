Predicting Oregon's Uniforms for Each Week of 2026 Season
There are many perks of being a student-athlete at the University of Oregon. One of the biggest upsides for football players has to be the new uniform combinations each week. The Ducks didn't receive the moniker of "Nike U" for no reason, after all.
Earlier today, the official social media account for Oregon Athletics released the 2026 color schedule. There are only seven games in Autzen Stadium, but Oregon's fanbase travels so well that fans can light up opponents' stadiums with green and yellow.
The color schedule gave fans an idea of their uniform combinations, and we are going to make our predictions (though guessing what the Ducks will wear on Saturdays is never easy).
Week 1: Boise State
Oregon kicks off the season versus the Boise State Broncos on September 5. Fans are encouraged to stripe out Autzen Stadium. Since the start of the Generation O uniform era, Oregon has usually worn its classic throwback-inspired uniforms earlier in the season. That should be the case against Boise State.
Week 2: at Oklahoma State
Fans are encouraged to wear green when the Ducks travel to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on September 12. Could the Cowboys be planning a home whiteout? That's tough to predict, so we will play it safe and say white jerseys with green helmets and pants.
Week 3: Portland State
The Oregon Ducks usually save their best uniforms for their biggest opponents and play it safe with their sartorial style against FCS schools. With fans encouraged to wear green when the Portland State Vikings visit on September 18, a toned-down green-and-white look is a safe bet.
Week 4: at USC
Oregon has not played a regular-season game against the USC Trojans in the L.A. Coliseum since 2019, and we have high expectations for this year's game. Ducks fans are encouraged to wear white on September 26, so we hope for the "Stormtroopers" look to return. Or they could run back the "Mummy Duck" look from last season.
Week 5: Bye
A well-timed bye week will provide players a chance to rest and Nike an opportunity to roll out another epic collaboration. Last year, it was the Grateful Dead. Who could it be this year? Maybe The Doors or Jefferson Airplane?
Week 6: UCLA
Fans are encouraged to wear black when facing the UCLA Bruins on October 10. A blackout will probably be saved for Halloween. So, we are leaning towards a black and green combination. There is no reason to overthink a matchup the Ducks have dominated for years.
Week 7: Nebraska
Fans are encouraged to wear green when the Nebraska Cornhuskers visit on October 17. It's their first major showdown against an adidas school, so a color rush game would not be surprising. Our guess is all green with the Cornhuskers rocking all white.
Week 8: at Illinois
Fans are encouraged to wear yellow when traveling to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 24. Since Oregon will seemingly not wear their "Stomp Out Cancer" yellow jerseys in October, our guess is yellow lids and pants with helmets inside Gies Memorial Stadium.
Week 9: Northwestern
Of course, fans are encouraged to wear black when celebrating Halloween inside Autzen Stadium against the Northwestern Wildcats on October 31. All-black uniforms (maybe with a special collaboration) are a safe bet.
Week 10: at Ohio State
Last week, the Ohio State Buckeyes unveiled their all-black "Tunnel Vision" uniforms. Do you want to guess who they will save them for? What isn't clear is how the Ducks will respond. Fans are encouraged to wear green when visiting the Horseshoe on November 7. Our guess is a white jersey with green details, but this is a toss-up. Oregon hasn't worn white/green a lot.
Week 11: Michigan
Fans are encouraged to wear green when hosting the Michigan Wolverines on November 14. Could we be so lucky as to get a classic green (with the 'O' helmet) and yellow look against the Wolverines? Think Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Week 12: at Michigan State
Fans are encouraged to wear yellow when traveling to face the Michigan State Spartans on November 21. It's tough to avoid overlapping colors and repeating uniforms this late in the season, but we predict yellow helmets with white uniforms.
Week 13: Washington
Fans are encouraged to wear black when hosting the Washington Huskies on November 28. We're partial to teams wearing their school colors for rivalry games, but Oregon may unveil a special-edition uniform for the Cascade Clash. Our guess is black uniforms with a white helmet (not that different from last year's "Shoe Duck" uniforms worn against rival Oregon State Beavers).
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