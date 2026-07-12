Shop the Shorts of World Cup Final Four Teams

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered plenty of football and fashion highlights. The only downside is that demand for jerseys has exceeded supply. We have covered the different ways fans can find sold-out jerseys online.

However, many fans like to buy teams' shorts. They are comfortable, stylish, and easier to wear more often. Best of all, they are still in stock online. Two Nike teams and two adidas teams, all of which bring incredible style to the pitch. Below is a breakdown of the shorts worn by the four World Cup semifinalists.

Nike England Shorts

Nike England Home and Away Shorts. | Soccer.com

England's Nike Home and Away Stadium shorts are still available in some sizes on the brand's website. But the widest selection of the replica shorts is available for $70 in adult sizes at Soccer.com.

Similar to the iconic jerseys, England's Home Shorts feature a traditional white base with Obsidian and Speed Red detailing. Just like the Home shorts, the Away shorts feature the same branding, but the colors are flipped. Look closer, and you will see a subtle pattern that elevates the shorts for the world's biggest stage.

Nike France Shorts

Nike France Home and Away Shorts. | Soccer.com

Of the four semifinalist teams, it is easiest to find France's Nike shorts in stock online. Fans can buy the Stadium Home and Stadium Away shorts for $70 in adult sizes at Nike and Soccer.com.

France's Home shorts continue the graphic pattern of the top with a mix of Game Royal and Blackened Blue. A stripe decorates the side, with FFF branding and the Nike Swoosh logo appearing in Metallic Copper. Meanwhile, the Away shorts are Igloo with the flag-inspired stripe complementing the branding.

Adidas Spain Shorts

Adidas Spain Home and Away Shorts. | Soccer.com

Spain's adidas Home and Away replica shorts are still available in most sizes online at different retailers. However, the biggest selection of the replica shorts is available for $55 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

It's no surprise that Spain's shorts are harder to find, as they might have the most stylish kits in the entire tournament. The Dark Blue Home shorts feature the Three Stripes branding, while the Burgundy Away shorts sport the iconic Treefoil logo.

Adidas Argentina Shorts

Adidas Argentina Home Shorts. | adidas

The Adidas Argentina Replica shorts are only available in the Home option. Making matters more challenging, many sizes are selling out. Online shoppers can still find the shorts for $55 at adidas and Soccer.com.

Complementing the jersey, the Home shorts feature a Night Navy base with Icey Blue detailing and Metallic Gold branding. If there were just one pair of Argentina shorts we wanted, it would be these.

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