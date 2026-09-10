Nike's NBA Standard Issue Collection Fully Explained

What began with cryptic social media posts ended with a runway show in Bushwick. Last night, basketball fans got their first official look at the NBA Standard Issue Collection.

The apparel introduces a new look for the league, reimagining how team identity and basketball culture are expressed across players, teams, and fans. Below is a detailed look at the pieces and what it means for the NBA.

More Than Warm-Ups

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson. | Nike

We all miss the legendary warm-ups of the 1990s that seamlessly transitioned off the court. Nike and the NBA have recreated that to fit modern style. This season, NBA players will wear pieces from the collection every night, during warm-ups and practices, and while traveling with their teams.

For the first time, fans can purchase the same products worn by NBA players. This is designed to create a 1:1 connection between the league and fans.

Shopping Information

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson. | Nike

The NBA Standard Issue collection will launch in two drops on September 15 and October 12. Shoppers will be able to choose from hoodies, pants, T-shirts, and shorts for every team.

The collection will be available at nike.com, NBAStore.com, and select retail destinations. Specter Edition uniforms and apparel will launch later this fall.

Specter Uniforms

The Los Angeles Lakers Nike's NBA Standard Issue Collection hoodie. | Nike

Fans also got their first look at the Los Angeles Lakers' Specter Edition uniform. The Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics all get one of the alternate uniforms.

This collection pays tribute to teams tracing their history back to the NBA's earliest chapters. Each uniform features details inspired by the franchises' history, city heritage, and fan culture.

Design Inspiration

Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey. | Nike

"Basketball is more than a game — it's a culture and a form of self-expression," says Ross Klein, VP/Creative Director, Nike Basketball.

"This collection celebrates the attitude, creativity and individuality of today's hoopers, combining bold team identity and modern style so fans can show their connection to the game in their own way."

The New York Knicks Nike's NBA Standard Issue Collection. | Nike

Each team has its own distinct graphics and design details, giving the league a more modern, unified look. The collection is built in two tones, with bold, oversized graphics for those who want to stand out. Plus, there are more understated pieces for those who prefer a subtle expression of their fandom.

Product Features

Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa. | Nike

As is always the case with Nike, innovation is the primary goal. The Standard Issue Collection features Aero-Fit and bouncy fleece for lightweight breathability. Plus, Dri-FIT technology in modern oversized silhouettes designed for basketball and everyday life.

The Golden State Warriors NBA Standard Issue Collection apparel. | Nike

Premium details include custom hardware, braided drawcords, woven labels, and elevated finishes that add basketball-authentic details across the collection. Lastly, the expression is undeniably high-energy and bold.

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