Ohio State Latest Team to Add Jersey Patch Sponsor
College football fans are famously picky about their team's uniforms. Tradition is everything in the sport (as well as all of college athletics). Understandably, most fans are against jersey patch sponsorships.
The NCAA has allowed teams to start partnering with companies on jersey patch sponsorships, which has already opened the floodgates. Even some of the most iconic uniforms are getting patches. Based on a leaked picture, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the latest team to get a jersey patch sponsor. Below is a breakdown of the latest partnerships.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State football players recently had a photo shoot, and a leaked picture quickly began circulating on social media. It appears that the Buckeyes will have a jersey patch partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. However, it is a blurry picture and still unconfirmed. With the season quickly approaching, we should learn more soon.
Vanderbilt Commodores
Earlier this week, the Vanderbilt Commodores announced their partnership with SRM Concrete. Like every other hype video for a jersey patch sponsor, the announcement fell flat. It is hard to get excited about concrete, even if it brings in revenue to your athletic department.
Kansas Jayhawks
Earlier this month, the Kansas Jayhawks announced a partnership with XRP. This deal makes XRP the first crypto company on the jersey of a major college athletics program. Fans got a look at the new patch across all sports.
BYU Cougars
The BYU Cougars announced a multi-year partnership with Entrata. The Utah-based company specializes in property management software. Fans got their first look at the logo on the Cougars' football jerseys, but are still waiting to see it on every other team's jersey.
Cal Golden Bears
The Cal Golden Bears recently unveiled their jersey patch sponsorship with Dialpad. The AI-powered customer intelligence and business communication platform is headquartered in San Francisco. Love it or hate it, it's pretty fitting given Berkley's proximity to Silicon Valley.
USF Bulls
Just yesterday, the USF Bulls announced a partnership with Tampa General Hospital. The TGH jersey patch is promoted as "delivering excellence together."
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last month, Oklahoma State Athletics announced a partnership with the Osage Nation. Honestly, this is one of the few jersey patches we really appreciate.
Washington State Cougars
The Washington State Cougars announced a similar partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. We can work with partnerships that have real meaning and are not contrived.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr