Ohio State Latest Team to Add Jersey Patch Sponsor

College football fans are famously picky about their team's uniforms. Tradition is everything in the sport (as well as all of college athletics). Understandably, most fans are against jersey patch sponsorships.

The NCAA has allowed teams to start partnering with companies on jersey patch sponsorships, which has already opened the floodgates. Even some of the most iconic uniforms are getting patches. Based on a leaked picture, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the latest team to get a jersey patch sponsor. Below is a breakdown of the latest partnerships.

Ohio State Buckeyes

It appears Ohio State will have a sponsor on their uniform this year pic.twitter.com/WPsInvS5h8 — THE ™️ Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) July 22, 2026

Ohio State football players recently had a photo shoot, and a leaked picture quickly began circulating on social media. It appears that the Buckeyes will have a jersey patch partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. However, it is a blurry picture and still unconfirmed. With the season quickly approaching, we should learn more soon.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Built to last. Harder to break.



SRM Concrete will become the first all-sports jersey patch partner in Vanderbilt Athletics history beginning with the 2026–27 athletic year. pic.twitter.com/UkvP3pxofg — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) July 21, 2026

Earlier this week, the Vanderbilt Commodores announced their partnership with SRM Concrete. Like every other hype video for a jersey patch sponsor, the announcement fell flat. It is hard to get excited about concrete, even if it brings in revenue to your athletic department.

Kansas Jayhawks

A shared commitment to innovation and excellence. 🤝



Kansas Athletics is proud to announce a new groundbreaking partnership with Ripple, bringing the XRP brand to Jayhawk uniforms. pic.twitter.com/ucTnIk12QG — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) July 8, 2026

Earlier this month, the Kansas Jayhawks announced a partnership with XRP. This deal makes XRP the first crypto company on the jersey of a major college athletics program. Fans got a look at the new patch across all sports.

BYU Cougars

BYU Athletics announces a multi-year partnership with Entrata, making the Utah-based company the first institutional jersey patch partner in BYU Football history. pic.twitter.com/etJ0nfy5DS — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) July 13, 2026

The BYU Cougars announced a multi-year partnership with Entrata. The Utah-based company specializes in property management software. Fans got their first look at the logo on the Cougars' football jerseys, but are still waiting to see it on every other team's jersey.

Cal Golden Bears

Dialed in for this new chapter with @dialpad as our jersey patch partner!#GoBears pic.twitter.com/UoJ3VITI3G — Cal Football (@CalFootball) July 14, 2026

The Cal Golden Bears recently unveiled their jersey patch sponsorship with Dialpad. The AI-powered customer intelligence and business communication platform is headquartered in San Francisco. Love it or hate it, it's pretty fitting given Berkley's proximity to Silicon Valley.

USF Bulls

Delivering excellence, together.



Introducing the next evolution of our uniform, featuring the @TGHCares patch. pic.twitter.com/VFYiPkyOOX — South Florida Football (@USFFootball) July 22, 2026

Just yesterday, the USF Bulls announced a partnership with Tampa General Hospital. The TGH jersey patch is promoted as "delivering excellence together."

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Honoring our history. Building toward what is next.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/JCNRyMAK0x pic.twitter.com/i2Hb9r37Tm — Oklahoma State Athletics (@OSUAthletics) June 23, 2026

Last month, Oklahoma State Athletics announced a partnership with the Osage Nation. Honestly, this is one of the few jersey patches we really appreciate.

Washington State Cougars

The Washington State Cougars announced a similar partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. We can work with partnerships that have real meaning and are not contrived.

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