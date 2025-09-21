Oregon Unveils Nike "Mummy Duck" Cleats for Penn State Game
Leading up to last week's rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers, the Oregon Ducks dominated college football headlines with their "Shoe Duck" uniforms honoring Nike co-founder Phil Knight.
For most college football teams, that would be the highlight of the season. While the Ducks have not yet unveiled their uniform combination for this weekend's highly anticipated game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, they did tease some incredible footwear on social media.
The official Oregon Ducks athletics social media accounts showed off the Nike "Mummy Duck" Vaporposite cleats in a stunning reveal. Check out the Instagram video below for a detailed look and breakdown.
The Nike Vaporposite cleat is an unreleased performance football cleat that takes inspiration from the legendary Foamposite basketball shoe. If lacing up the ultra-rare cleats wasn't enough, Nike cooked with the spooky "Mummy" colorway.
The "Mummy Duck" colorway sports a white upper contrasted by black Swoosh logos with distressed stitching. An alternate Duck logo sporting a mummy costume appears on the tongues, while a glow-in-the-dark detailing provides the finishing touch.
While it is still not quite Halloween season, rolling out this colorway was no scheduling error. The glow-in-the-dark cleats will pop during Penn State's annual "White Out" home game.
Even better, Penn State is leaving Nike for adidas this summer, so the brand has to show off one last time in Happy Valley.
Oregon easily has the most polarizing uniforms in college football, as fans love to debate the team's edgy looks. But the Ducks' incredible Nike footwear often gets overshadowed by the outlandish jerseys each week.
Unfortunately for athletes, the Nike "Mummy Duck" Vaporposite cleats will not be released to the public. The silver lining is that fans can shop plenty of officially licensed Oregon shoes at Nike.com.
The #6 Oregon at #3 Penn State game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday night, and fans will not want to miss the matchup (or the Ducks' cleats).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the college football world and beyond.
