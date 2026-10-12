Ranking the 10 Best Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms of All Time

The polarizing Nike NBA City Edition program has churned out plenty of controversial uniforms since the 2017-18 season. Most fans would agree that the vast majority of the alternate looks are not only bad but also have a negative effect on teams and the league as a whole.

However, there have been some good City Edition uniforms over the years. Some are even elite. Below, we break down the ten best Nike NBA City Edition uniforms in program history.

10. Orlando Magic "Moments Mixtape"

Orlando Magic "Moments Mixtape" uniforms. | NBA.com

The 2021-22 NBA season was a celebration of the league's 75th anniversary, and every team's City Edition uniform was a remix of different eras. The Orlando Magic's "Moments Mixtape" successfully blended design elements into a uniform as fresh as Florida orange juice.

9. Atlanta Hawks "MLK"

Atlanta Hawks "MLK" uniforms. | NBA.com

The Atlanta Hawks' 2020-21 "MLK" uniforms will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Starting with a gift to the Pope and finishing with an Eastern Conference Finals run, the uniforms were a beautiful tribute to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

8. New Orleans Pelicans "Skelican"

New Orleans Pelicans "Skelican" uniforms. | NBA.com

No team needs a total rebrand more than the New Orleans Pelicans. We think the team's color scheme and identity should embrace the 2024-25 "Skelican" uniforms. Deep purple, gold, and neon hues create an authentic "NOLA" aesthetic.

7. Phoenix Suns "The Valley"

Phoenix Suns "The Valley" uniforms. | NBA.com

The Phoenix Suns debuted their "The Valley" uniforms in the 2020-21 season and have never truly let them go. The Suns have reprised the uniforms multiple times over the years, and who can blame them? Everything from the desert night-inspired color scheme to the pixelated graphics is a work of art.

6. Miami Heat "Vice Night"

Miami Heat "Vice Night" uniforms. | NBA.com

The Miami Heat have had a lot of fun with the "Vice" theme uniforms over the years, reimagining the color scheme in every way possible. Our favorite is the "Vice Night" uniform from the 2018-19 season. The Heat brought back the uniforms by popular demand in 2025, after the Miami HEAT Store sold 90,000 "Vice Night" jerseys across 96 countries.

5. Los Angeles Lakers "Black Mamba"

Los Angeles Lakers "Black Mamba" uniform. | USA TODAY Sports

No team has experienced the highs and lows of the City Edition uniforms more than the Los Angeles Lakers. The absolute best was the first installment of the Lore Series, honoring Kobe Bryant with the "Black Mamba" uniforms. The uniforms were well received in 2017 and took on deeper meaning when the Lakers wore them in the 2020 NBA Finals after Bryant's tragic death earlier that year.

4. Brooklyn Nets "Brooklyn Camo"

Brooklyn Nets "Brooklyn Camo" uniform. | USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets honored The Notorious B.I.G. with the "Brooklyn Camo" uniforms during the 2018-19 season. The uniforms inspired future variations before eventually returning during the 2025-26 season. It was a beautiful homage to the Bed-Stuy legend.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves "Purple Rain"

Minnesota Timberwolves "Purple Rain" uniforms. | Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves debuted the "Purple Rain" uniforms during the 2018–19 season before bringing them back in the 2025–26 season. Even better, the Timberwolves had a matching court this past season, complete with the Prince logo. It was an incredible tribute to the Minnesota legend.

2. San Antonio Spurs "Déjà Vu"

San Antonio Spurs "Déjà Vu" uniforms. | San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs embraced a bland persona for years, but the "Déjà Vu" uniforms during the 2022-23 season brought out the best in the franchise. Inspired by the 1996 NBA All-Star Game held in the Alamodome, the teal uniforms officially tipped off a fiesta theme that has stuck with the franchise.

1. Toronto Raptors "Toronto's Finest"

Toronto Raptors "Toronto's Finest" uniform. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Raptors have one of the most underrated wardrobes in the league, and the "Toronto's Finest" uniforms during the 2024-25 season served as an exclamation point.

Inspired by Vince Carter's 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest victory, the Raptors mascot is mid-between-the-legs dunking across the chest. Add pinstripes with incredible accents, and it's the best NBA Nike City Edition uniform in program history.

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