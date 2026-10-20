Ranking Every NFL Week 6 Uniform Matchup

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL regular season was highly competitive, both from a football and uniform perspective. Only three games were decided by more than one score, and even fewer featured poor uniform choices.

Football is a game of inches, and that's all that separates most of this week's uniforms. Below are our rankings for every uniform matchup from Week 6.

14. New York Jets at New England Patriots

The New York Jets at the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Sunday's game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots was the worst uniform matchup, then it was a strong week. Coming off the Patriots' throwback uniforms and recent use of silver pants reminded us how much we dislike the all-navy look for the Patriots. Thankfully, the Jets avoided the color-rush vibes by wearing green pants.

13. Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Houston Texans vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can't believe the Jacksonville Jaguars wore their best set for the second consecutive week. However, it got a little dark with the Houston Texans' navy pants. If there was one time for the Jaguars to wear white pants, it would have been in London this week.

12. New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

The New Orleans Saints at the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't get us wrong, the New Orleans Saints' triple-white uniforms are clean. But the unrelenting sun made the all-white uniforms hard on our eyes. There had to have been a better date to wear the uniforms than against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was sunny and 80 degrees in Tampa on Sunday. So maybe that's why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to wear all-white uniforms and get the Pittsburgh Steelers in their traditional black and gold. But it's easily the worst look in the Buccaneers' otherwise strong wardrobe.

10. Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would it be too much to ask the Arizona Cardinals to wear red pants on the road? The Los Angeles Rams' vibrant blue-and-gold uniforms made the Cardinals' uniforms look like practice threads. But the Cardinals' two-minute offense made the Rams' defense look like a practice squad, so what can you do?

9. Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens at the Cleveland Browns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns came close to perfection. The Browns' orange-brown-orange set is one of the most underrated looks in the sport. Meanwhile, the Ravens looked sharp in black-white-black. But purple pants could have elevated this game's aesthetics.

8. Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most fans probably appreciated the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers' powder blue pants would have looked better, but they have worn those britches a lot already this season. It's still better than their triple-white set.

7. Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

The Tennessee Titans at the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue is a naturally calming color. So an overload of blue uniforms has the opposite effect of too much red on a field. We salute the Tennessee Titans for wearing their powder blue pants instead of going all-white. It had a surprisingly complementary effect to the Indianapolis Colts' iconic uniforms. The universe rewarded the Titans with a win.

6. Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

The Chicago Bears at the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears looked and played like a classic team against the Atlanta Falcons. After having some of the worst uniforms in the league for years, the Falcons find themselves in the middle of the rankings each week now. We have no complaints about either team's primary uniforms.

5. Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles at the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of our favorite uniforms in the NFC just so happen to look great against each other. It's hard to complain about the combination of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers. However, it might be time for the Eagles to get a reset by rocking their throwback uniforms.

4. Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

The Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders look so good in their new uniforms. Their triple-mismatch set featuring burgundy-white-gold is a breath of fresh air. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers always look sharp. Being undefeated also adds additional aura.

3. Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders

The Buffalo Bills at the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A traditional AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders? Sign us up. The Bills narrowly won the game, but there were no losers in this classic uniform matchup. No need to get cute and wear monochromatic uniforms for this game.

2. Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers both could make a strong case for the best uniforms in NFL history. Plus, they complement each other well. 99 out of 100 times, this traditional NFC rivalry would be the best-dressed game. But this week is the outlier.

1. Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hats off to the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos for what could be the best uniform matchup of the season. We had high hopes when the throwback uniform game was announced in August, but it somehow exceeded our lofty expectations. Maybe both teams should make their retro looks permanent.