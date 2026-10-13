Ranking Every NFL Week 5 Uniform Matchup

There were blowouts, overtime battles, and even a tie during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The outcomes were reflective of the uniform matchups. We had some close calls and complete headscratchers.

Some teams are maintaining their fashion momentum, while others need to spend more time in the film room. Below are our rankings of the best uniform matchups from Week 5.

15. Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Bengals made the bold decision to wear their orange jerseys on the road against the Miami Dolphins. It was daring, and it paid off. Unfortunately, the Dolphins wore their triple-white uniforms yet again. It would have been a perfect chance to add some aqua. The Dolphins sunk a potentially great uniform matchup.

14. Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

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The New York Jets always look sharp in their primary home uniforms, and the Cleveland Browns' orange-white-white combination isn't bad. It would have just been a lot more fun had the Browns worn brown or orange pants.

13. Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

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I don't think there was much the Buffalo Bills could do other than wear all-white against the Los Angeles Rams. Outside of wearing red helmets, the Bills made the right decision. Sadly, it looked like practice uniforms compared to the ultra-vibrant Rams uniforms.

12. Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

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I'm lower on the Green Bay Packers' Rivalries uniform for than most. The Packers' primary home uniform looks better, so why not go with that? Maybe there are some fans tired of seeing the same uniforms worn against divisional foe Chicago Bears.

11. Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

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The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints gave fans a fun pop of color. Both teams understood the assignment by avoiding total color-rush uniforms, and the result was an aesthetically pleasing game. Our only suggestion would be the Saints wearing gold pants for a little more variation.

10. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

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The Jacksonville Jaguars brought their best uniform combination to London. The Philadelphia Eagles read the coverage and responded appropriately by wearing Midnight Green-white-white. Anything else would have been too close to overlapping.

9. Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

The Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions are finally wearing their silver pants more often, and it looks great. However, the Arizona Cardinals picked an odd game to wear their triple-black set. Most fans probably appreciate the Cardinals' stealthy aesthetic, but blue versus red always looks great on the field.

8. New York Giants at Washington Commanders

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders are struggling on the field this season, but they are among the most improved teams when it comes to uniforms. Meanwhile, the New York Giants handled their business to complete the classic NFC East look.

7. Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

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The Los Angeles Chargers made the right call by wearing their Powder Blue set rather than their Navy Blue options against the Denver Broncos. The game looked fine, but it could have been better had one or both of the teams mixed up their pants for more contrast. We know both teams have plenty of options in the equipment room.

6. Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

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No need to overthink it and get cute. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts have two of the most iconic uniforms in the league; thankfully, they wore their primary sets. Sometimes you just have to line up and run the ball.

5. Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

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There is a lot to unpack from the game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. First, the Titans still haven't won a game in their amazing new uniforms. Second, both teams continue to struggle over their shared Oilers heritage. Third, the Texans should have been petty and worn their Rivalries uniform.

4. San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

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It's always hard to keep the San Francisco 49ers out of the top five. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks made us happy by wearing their Wolf Grey pants instead of the monochromatic College Navy combination.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys are always two of the best-dressed teams in the NFL. Fitting for a Thursday night game, both teams rocked a triple-mismatch set that delivered plenty of color and contrast.

2. Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots wore their fan-favorite throwback uniforms, and the Las Vegas Raiders understood the assignment. The Raiders leaned into the retro aesthetic by wearing their white jersey with silver numbers. It was a great throwback game.

1. Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons wore black-red-black for the first time since 2005. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens didn't disappoint with their black-white-purple set. This game was a visual delight for Millennials and the best uniform matchup of the week.

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