10 NFL Throwback Uniforms That Should Be Permanent

Way back in August, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos announced a throwback uniform game for Week 6. Every football fan knew it would look great, but it somehow exceeded all of our lofty expectations.

Denver and Seattle already have very respectable wardrobes, but they would benefit by making their retro uniforms permanent—as would eight other teams. Below are ten teams that should make their throwback uniforms their primary options.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wore home throwback uniforms in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have top-tier uniforms in the NFL. Red and pewter are hard to beat. Plus, the Buccaneers already mix in throwback uniforms. But maybe it should be the other way around, with the Creamsicle uniforms and Bucco Bruce logo look taking center stage.

9. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers wore throwback uniforms in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers have great uniforms, and they periodically mix in their retro options. But the era of minimalism is fading away in sports uniforms (thankfully), and the 49ers should embrace their block font and bolder look from the 1990s.

8. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys uniforms of the mid-1990s. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily our hottest take, but the Dallas Cowboys should embrace the "Double Star" uniforms of the mid-1990s. They already have one of the most iconic looks in sports, which includes a vast number of alternates. Surely, they could ditch some of the options (like the Arctic Cowboys set) for the Double Star.

7. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks wore throwback uniforms in Week 6. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed a great amount of success in their College Navy and Action Green uniforms. However, last night was another reminder that the Royal Blue and Metallic Silver are the franchise's most iconic look. Luckily, the Seahawks are embracing retro uniforms more in the future.

6. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins wore throwback uniforms in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We will never understand why the Miami Dolphins have run so far away from teal and orange. The team will occasionally treat us to a retro look, but we pine for the Ricky Williams-era uniform combinations.

5. New York Giants

The New York Giants wore throwback uniforms in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants already have a strong primary option, but the legendary uniforms from the 1980s are objectively better. The mismatched shades of blue with "Giants" replacing "NY" just look tougher. Even Jaxson Dart told us it was his favorite uniform.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings wore throwback uniforms in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like other teams, the Minnesota Vikings treat us to throwback uniforms periodically. But it just reminds fans that the retro look runs circles around the modern uniforms that always age poorly. The Vikings have plenty of amazing looks to choose from in their history, but we vote for the Randy Moss era.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars wore throwback uniforms in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite having so much to work with, the Jacksonville Jaguars have somehow made their uniforms plain and unremarkable. Last year's throwback highlighted that fact. The Jaguars need a simple rebrand that brings them closer to the franchise's original uniforms.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots' uniforms from the late 1990s. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots are unlikely to ever ditch the navy and silver look they wore during so many Super Bowls. And if they did make a throwback uniform permanent, it would probably be the red "Pat Patriot" set they wore for decades. But we are partial to the "Flying Elvis" era of the early 1990s, complete with two-toned jersey stripes.

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos wore throwback uniforms in Week 6. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Navy is incredibly common in sports, but blue and orange are woefully underused. Whenever it's applied, it just pops on the field or court. The Denver Broncos recently rebranded their uniforms after more than two decades, and while they still wear throwbacks occasionally, it's time to make Legacy Blue and orange permanent again.