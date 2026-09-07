Seahawks-Patriots Unveil Uniforms for NFL Season Opener

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off in roughly 72 hours. Everyone behind the scenes is taking care of the final preparations, and that includes the uniforms of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Luckily for football fans, we get a rematch of Super Bowl LX as the season opener. Even better, both teams have announced their uniforms for the big day. Below is a breakdown of everything fans must know about the uniform matchup.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are wearing their same uniforms from Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this afternoon, the Seahawks issued a press release and social media post sharing the choice for the Week 1 uniform. As a nod to their past success (including the Super Bowl LX victory), the Seahawks are wearing all-college navy uniforms again.

The Seahawks are basing their decision on more than knowledge and style; they have the stats to back it up. It's the team's most commonly worn uniform combination, as they have worn it 102 times in the regular and postseason since the 2012 debut.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus, the team has started their season in the all-navy set four times, winning three of those matchups. That includes the 2014 season opener, during which the Super Bowl XLVIII championship banner was unveiled. Best of all, the Seahawks went 7-0 in the uniform combination last season.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are not wearing their same uniforms from Super Bowl LX. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Understandably, the Patriots do not want to wear the same uniforms from their Super Bowl defeat. So, they are making a minor adjustment. The Patriots will wear a silver helmet, a white jersey, and navy blue pants (instead of white pants).

According to Patriots Uniform Tracker, the team has a historical record of 125-68 (.648) when wearing that uniform combination. It is definitely considered a primary away option, as 181 of the 193 times they have worn the uniform combination have been on the road.

The New England Patriots will wear a familiar uniform combination. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time they wore the set was in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, when they defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-13. Of course, there will be some minor differences in the jerseys each team will wear in Week 1 compared to Super Bowl LX. The Super Bowl and USA 250 patches will not be included.

Football fans can easily find both teams' jerseys in several different options at Fanatics and other major retailers. Fans are in for a solid uniform matchup, and an even better football game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the NFL and beyond.