Seattle Seahawks Announce Throwback Uniform for 2027

It was not always pretty, but the Seattle Seahawks kicked off their 2026 NFL season with a win over the New England Patriots on Wednesday night. The Super Bowl rematch produced a few ugly injuries to high-profile players, but there is still reason for excitement in Seattle.

Not only do the Seahawks look strong, but they're also adding another piece to their wardrobe next season. At Wednesday's new-ownership press conference, the Khosla family announced the Seahawks will debut their highly anticipated white 90s-era throwback uniforms in the 2027 NFL season.

"We will bring those back for 2027, the white throwbacks," said Neal Khosla, vice chair of the Seahawks. Below is a breakdown of everything fans must know about each of the Seahawks' throwback uniforms.

Seahawks White 90s-era Throwback Uniform

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Rick Mirer in 1994. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We do not know which games the Seahawks will wear their white 90s-era throwback uniform, nor have we seen the modernized version of the uniform. All we have are old pictures of the glorious threads from their heyday.

The combination features the Seahawks' old silver helmet and retro blue and green hawk logo. The silver pants match the helmet, with a complementary triple stripe down the side. Meanwhile, the white jersey features blue numbers on the chest and shoulders. Lastly, stripes accent the collar and sleeves, with the hawk logo adding the finishing touch.

The Seahawks wore the uniforms from 1983 through 2001. Sadly, none of the white jerseys are available on Mitchell & Ness or other popular retail websites.

Seahawks Blue 90s-era Throwback Uniform

The Seattle Seahawks wore throwback uniforms in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While fans eagerly await the return of the white uniforms, they will still get to see plenty of the blue 90s-era throwback uniform this season. First reintroduced in 2023, the legendary home look has become a fan favorite among a new generation.

The Seahawks have already announced they will wear retro uniforms in an epic, throwback-inspired game against the Denver Broncos later this season. Fans can choose from plenty of throwback jerseys and current players' retro jerseys at Fanatics.

The blue combination is almost identical to the white set. The silver helmet and pants remain the same. However, the royal blue jersey features white numbers on the chest and shoulders. The stripes appear on the collar and sleeves, with the hawk logo completing the look.

Fans are in for another incredible year of uniforms for the Seahawks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the NFL and beyond.