Shop the Tennessee Vols Adidas Jerseys Online Now

After months of anxious anticipation, the Tennessee Volunteers officially launched their ten-year partnership with adidas earlier this month. Unlike the Penn State Nittany Lions, who unveiled all of their new adidas gear in one day, Tennessee slow-rolled its new uniforms and apparel over the course of a week.

Luckily for Big Orange Nation, the adidas partnership has already proven to be the right move. Best of all, the highly anticipated new football jerseys are out now. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the four options for fans on Rocky Top.

Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Away Jersey

Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Away Jersey. | adidas

Fans can buy the Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Away Jersey for $130 in adult sizes at Fanatics and on adidas.com. The replica jersey is white with the exact right shade of Tennessee's Pantone 151C orange. The "Power T" logo, SEC emblem, and Three Stripes branding appear across the chest.

The No. 1 appears on the shoulders, front, and back, without a player's name. The iconic phrase, "I will give my all!" is stitched into the collar. Though some fans may not like it, adidas did not bring back the black outlining around the numbers.

Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Home Jersey

Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Home Jersey. | adidas

Fans can buy the Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Home Jersey for $130 in adult sizes at Fanatics and on adidas.com. The home jersey flips the color scheme, with an orange base and white detailing. The "Power T" logo, SEC emblem, and Three Stripes branding appear across the chest.

Similar to the away option, only the No. 1 jersey without a player's name is available at this time. The phrase, "I will give my all!" is stitched into the collar. Vols fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as adidas got all of the most important design elements right.

Peyton Manning Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Home Jersey

Peyton Manning Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Home Jersey. | Fanatic

Fans can buy the Peyton Manning Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Home Jersey for $140 in adult sizes at Fanatics and on adidas.com. Manning helped announce the new partnership in the official campaign video, so it is only right that fans can buy the modern jersey with his name and No. 16.

Of course, this is not an exact replica of what Manning wore during his time in Knoxville. Fans can find that retro jersey for $175 in adult sizes on MitchellandNess.com.

Tennessee Volunteers Adidas "Dark Mode" Jersey

Tennessee Volunteers Adidas Home Jersey. | adidas

Fans can buy the Tennessee Volunteers Adidas "Dark Mode" Jersey for $130 in adult sizes at Fanatics and on adidas.com. The alternate home jersey is black with orange detailing. The "Power T" logo, SEC emblem, and Three Stripes branding appear across the chest.

The Smokey Greys are on the way later this fall, but so far, adidas has not missed with its new Tennessee partnership. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.