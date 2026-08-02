Tarik Skubal's Los Angeles Dodgers Jersey Just Dropped

There has been no shortage of exciting MLB news this morning for fans and jersey collectors. However, the trade sending two-time AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers impacts both groups of hobbyists.

It took just a few hours for Nike and Fanatics to turn around the first batch of Skubal's Dodgers jerseys. Meanwhile, his Tigers jerseys quickly hit the discount rack. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Skubal's first Dodgers jersey to drop.

Tarik Skubal Los Angeles Dodgers Home Replica Jersey

Tarik Skubal's Los Angeles Dodgers Nike Home Replica Jersey. | Fanatics

The Tarik Skubal Los Angeles Dodgers Nike Home Replica Jersey is available online for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics.com. The home white jersey features most, but not all, of the iconic design elements in the Dodgers jersey.

Most importantly, Skubal's name and number (No. 29) appear on the back below the MLB logo. On the front, the unmistakable cursive Dodgers wordmark appears across the chest below the Nike Swoosh. However, the red No. 29 does not appear on Nike's Replica jerseys.

Better versions of the jersey will hit shelves over time. Eventually, Skubal's Dodgers jerseys will be priced in the following order for adult sizes: Authentic ($420), Stadium ($200), Limited ($175), and Replica ($150). So, the most affordable version dropped first.

Tarik Skubal USA 2026 World Baseball Classic Stadium Jersey

Tarik Skubal's USA 2026 World Baseball Classic Stadium Jersey. | Fanatics

The Tarik Skubal USA Nike 2026 World Baseball Classic Home Stadium Jersey is temporarily marked down from $199.99 to $159.99 (with the code "SCHOOL") in adult sizes at Fanatics.com.

There are some amazing details in Skubal's WBC jersey. Everything from the USA wordmark to the gold-trimmed American flag sleeve patch to the WBC logo makes this jersey a must-have for all baseball fans.

Fourth of July Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal USA 250 Stadium Jersey

Tarik Skubal's Fourth of July Detroit Tigers Nike USA 250 Stadium Jersey. | Fanatics

The Fourth of July Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal Nike Gray USA 250 Stadium Jersey is marked down from $199.99 to $159.99 (with the code "SCHOOL") in adult sizes at Fanatics.com. However, it is only available in smaller sizing options.

Understandably, many fans won't want Skubal's Tigers jersey right now. But jersey collectors will jump on this rare jersey. The special-edition July 4th jersey features flag-inspired numbers and the USA 250 sleeve patch. Also, we are just partial to the Tigers' beautiful road grays.

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