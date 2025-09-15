Adidas and Patrick Mahomes Drop "Too Cold" Texas Tech Uniforms
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are off to a blistering start this season. While the weather is still warm, it is never too soon to start thinking about the chilly games coming later this college football season.
On Monday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and adidas unveiled the "Too Cold" Texas Tech football uniform.
The "Too Cold" uniform highlights the rich tradition of Texas Tech while carrying through the iconic galvanized Gladiator theme from last season. Mahomes' Gladiator logo pops off the right side of the chest, and "Mahomes" is elegantly scripted inside the neck collar.
The crisp white uniform is accented with Texas Tech's iconic power red and galvanized – almost metallic – numbers, giving the uniform a bold and sharp look.
This is the second Red Raiders football uniform to use Mahomes' signature Gladiator logo. The Mahomes Strategy uniform series is the product of a unique collaboration between adidas, Mahomes, and Texas Tech that was kicked off before the start of the 2024 season.
Over the past few years, Mahomes has played an instrumental role in the connection between his sportswear sponsor and alma mater. He broke the news of adidas teaming up with Texas Tech on a massive ten-year deal, helped with NIL partnerships, and has present in Lubbock for the most important moments.
The "Too Cold" jerseys went on sale today at for $140 in adult sizes at adidas.com. Texas Tech will debut the uniforms on November 8 during its home matchup against the BYU Cougars in a pivotal Big 12 conference matchup.
As if there was not enough hype already, Mahomes himself will attend what will be a white-out game – Texas Tech's first in seven seasons.
More: Adidas unveils seven alternate college football uniforms.
The Red Raiders fan base can expect to see a lot more of its most famous alum for many years to come, and it will pay dividends for the athletic department.
