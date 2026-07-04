Top 10 Patriotic Sports Jerseys Available Online Now

The big day is here and the United States of America is celebrating its 250th birthday. Our Semiquincentennial only happens once, so it is worth going all out — even if it means treating yourself to a patriotic jersey.

Through international competition, All-Star Games, and special events, there has been no shortage of USA-themed uniforms over the years. Below are our top ten picks for patriotic jerseys available online now.

Michael Jordan USA Basketball 1992 Jersey

Michael Jordan USA Basketball 1992 Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Dream Team did more than just win a gold medal in the 1992 Summer Olympics; they made basketball a global game. Michael Jordan's iconic No. 9 jersey is a symbol of hoops knowledge and pride. Online shoppers can buy the Michael Jordan USA Basketball 1992 Jersey for $325 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.

Scottie Pippen USA Basketball 1996 Jersey

Scottie Pippen USA Basketball 1996 Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Dream Team II won a gold medal and outshone the previous team when it came to their glorious uniforms. All of the details are immaculate (notice the Orlando Magic number font on the jersey?). Online shoppers can buy the Scottie Pippen USA Basketball 1996 Jersey for $325 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.

Dwyane Wade USA Basketball 2008 Jersey



Dwyane Wade USA Basketball 2008 Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Let us not forget about the Redeem Team. The star-studded roster put Team USA back on top of the basketball world. Their clutch play resulted in a gold medal and an iconic Olympic look. Online shoppers can buy the Dwyane Wade USA Basketball 2008 Jersey for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.

Dawn Staley USA Basketball 1996 Jersey



Dawn Staley USA Basketball 1996 Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The 1996 US Women's Basketball Team made history in Atlanta and helped grow the sport. Dawn Staley is now a legendary coach, but she was once one of the coldest point guards in the world. Online shoppers can buy the Dawn Staley USA Basketball 1996 Jersey for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.

Sheryl Swoopes Team USA White 2004 Jersey

Sheryl Swoopes Team USA White 2004 Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Sheryl Swoopes is another trailblazer in women's basketball who represented our country with pride. While the men had a setback in Athens, the women's team won another gold medal. Online shoppers can buy the Sheryl Swoopes USA Basketball 2004 Jersey for $75 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.

NFL 1995 Pro Bowl Jerseys

Derrick Thomas AFC 1995 Pro Bowl Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The NFL Pro Bowl used to be a serious exhibition game with equally important uniforms. That is long gone, but football fans can still rock the iconic jerseys from that era. Online shoppers can choose from several 1995 NFL Pro Bowl jerseys, starting at $163 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.

Tedy Bruschi New England Patriots 1996 Jersey

Tedy Bruschi New England Patriots 1996 Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The New England Patriots' uniforms are always inherently patriotic. However, their threads from the 1990s are as American as it gets in uniform design. Online shoppers can buy the Tedy Bruschi New England Patriots 1996 Jersey for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.

MLB USA 250 Fourth of July Jerseys

Brice Turang's Milwaukee Brewers USA 250 Fourth of July Road Jersey. | MLB Shop

Earlier this month, MLB unveiled this year's special edition uniforms for July 4th games. The regular home uniforms get special stars-and-stripes fonts to celebrate the holiday. Online shoppers can choose from several MLB USA 250 Fourth of July Jerseys for $200 in adult sizes at fanatics.com.

Adidas 1994 USA Denim Graphic Jersey



Adidas USA Denim Graphic Jersey and Shorts. | adidas

Nike is the official sponsor of the USMNT, but adidas reprised the iconic denim-inspired kits from the 1994 World Cup. They are sold out in most stores, but fans can still buy the adidas Men's USA Denim Graphic Jersey for $90 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Nike USMNT 2026 Home Replica Jersey T-Shirt



Nike USMNT 2026 Home Replica Jersey T-Shirt. | Dick's Sporting Goods

The USMNT's official Nike kits for the 2026 World Cup are sold out in almost every size. While not technically a jersey, fans can still buy the Nike USMNT 2026 Home Replica Jersey T-Shirt for $65 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.