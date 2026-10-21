Will the Knicks' Gold NBA Championship Jerseys Hit Shelves?

The NBA is back, and no fan base was more excited for Opening Night than the New York Knicks. Not only was it Opening Night for the league, but it was Ring Night for the defending champions. Players received their rings, saw the banner in the rafters, and even wore special-edition uniforms.

The Knicks already have one of the most iconic uniforms in the NBA, and adding gold details for one game only elevated the threads to legendary status. But the real question is: will fans get a chance to buy the jerseys? Currently, there is no definitive answer. Below is everything we know so far.

Why We're Hopeful

The New York Knicks wore special-edition jerseys on Opening Night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We are hopeful that Nike will release the Knicks' Association white jersey with gold details because they released a similar version in the past. Shortly after the 2026 NBA Finals, Fanatics unveiled the Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Nike 2026 NBA Finals Champions Authentic Icon Gold Standard Jersey.

The bad news is that the limited-edition jersey was limited to just 36 units and had a retail price of $750. Moreover, the jersey featured gold-on-gold details instead of gold details with blue trim. It just didn't look as good as what fans saw last night at Madison Square Garden.

Despite all of that, we still hold out hope for a future release because so many sportswear brands have flexed their muscle by releasing Knicks-inspired apparel and shoes over the summer. It's not inconceivable that Nike wants to capitalize on Knicks' excitement and treat the loyal fans (that's just win-win).

Why We're Not Hopeful

The New York Knicks wore special-edition jerseys on Opening Night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Nike era of NBA uniforms, gold-trimmed championship jerseys have never been widely released to the public.

They have remained on-court exclusives for the defending champions. Yes, the lovely white-and-gold Ring Ceremony warm-ups have been released in limited numbers, but not the jerseys.

Before Nike took over as the NBA's official uniform and apparel provider, adidas released the Miami Heat's ultra-popular Opening Night jerseys in October 2013. The "NBA Championship Ring Ceremony Collection" was widely available online at major retailers. However, that was a long time ago.

Inconsistent Tradition

The New York Knicks wore special-edition jerseys on Opening Night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every year, baseball fans can count on the defending World Series champions wearing special-edition gold jerseys on Opening Day. However, MLB's reliable tradition does not extend to the NBA.

Some NBA teams have worn gold jerseys on Opening Night: Miami Heat (2013), Toronto Raptors (2019), Milwaukee Bucks (2021), New York Knicks (2026). So, it's more common for championship teams not to wear gold on Opening Night.

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