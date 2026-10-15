LeBron's Sold-Out 76ers Jersey Finally Restocked Online

In July, LeBron James ended his lengthy free agency period by signing a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Fanatics dropped James' new 76ers jersey that day, and it sold out within minutes online.

Yes, there are the Fanatics-branded Fast Break jerseys that never sold out. But fans who want a Swingman (or Authentic) jersey have had to wait for almost three full months. As of today, James' Nike Swingman jersey is finally back in stock.

Shopping Information

LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Nike Icon Swingman Jersey. | Fanatics

The LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey - Icon Edition - Royal is available for $124.99 in adult sizes and $100 in big kid sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods, Fanatics, and the NBA Store.

Hopefully, these jerseys don't sell out again, as fans have been frustrated with the long wait period. We don't anticipate another sell-out, but if it happens, fans can always try their luck on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Icon Edition Jersey Details

LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Nike Icon Swingman Jersey. | Fanatics

Philadelphia's Icon Edition jersey was the first to drop, and the first to restock. It is easily the most popular and most recognizable primary jersey in the 76ers' wardrobe. The Icon Edition jersey represents the franchise's rich heritage and iconic identity.

It sports a Royal Blue base with red and white trim. Additionally, "Phila" and "23" feature a white and red drop font. Three blue stars run down the lateral white side in a vertical pattern (one of the pictures shows four stars). Lastly, the NBA logo graces the back and the jock tag completes the look on the front.

The Nike Swingman jersey is not Authentic, but it's very close and a better fit for most fans. The standard fit is not too tight or loose, maximizing comfort. The jersey features a twill name and numbers, plus heat-applied graphics. Its Dri-FIT technology and breathable mesh keep you cool.

Future LeBron Jerseys Releases

LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Nike Icon Swingman Jersey. | Fanatics

If there is one thing fans can count on, it's Nike and the NBA pumping out more jerseys. In addition to the Icon Edition, the 76ers have the Association (White), Statement (Red), City (Cream), Standard (Black), and Classic (Black).

Soon, fans will be able to choose from several options of James' 76ers jerseys. In the meantime, the Icon Edition is a great piece to start building your jersey collection. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the NBA and beyond.