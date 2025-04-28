A Top Chicago White Sox Prospect Is Climbing Next Rung on Ladder to Big Leagues
The fans of the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will remember the Braden Montgomery era as very short. And very sweet.
The Chicago White Sox outfield prospect (No. 51 MLB Pipeline/No. 62 Baseball America) is being promoted to the High-A Winston-Salem Dash after just 18 games at the lower level, according to multiple reports. The Dash have yet to officially add Montgomery to the roster.
At Kannapolis, the 22-year-old Montgomery hit .304 (21-for-69) with 14 runs, four doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs and 10 walks. He stole six bases and struck out 19 times, departing with an .886 OPS.
Montgomery was a key acquistion in the offseason, heading to Chicago along with three other top prospects in the trade that sent left-hander Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox.
The other players acquired in the trade were infielder Chase Meidroth, already promoted to the White Sox; catcher Kyle Teel (No. 29 MLB Pipeline), playing at Triple-A Charlotte; and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (No. 17 White Sox prospect, per MLB Pipeline), pitching at Double-A Birmingham.
Crochet has given the Red Sox the ace their pitching staff needed, and the rebuilding White Sox will benefit from these four prospects should they meet expectations.
And that includes Montgomery, whom the Red Sox selected in the first round (No. 12 overall) in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.
Montgomery spent his first two college seasons at Stanford, then finished with a season in College Station, Texas. In 2024, he had a .322 average, 27 home runs and 85 RBIs in 61 games. It’s that pop in his bat that led MLB Pipeline to name Montgomery the top power-hitting prospect for the White Sox in 2025.
Fans in Chicago will be watching his progress through the system, undoubtedly.
It's unknown when he'll make his first appearance in a Dash uniform, but they open a six-game series Tuesday at the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate).
