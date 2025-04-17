Detroit Tigers Prospect "Trying to Force His Way" Back onto Major League Roster
According to MLB Pipeline, Detroit Tigers prospect Jace Jung could be a potential impact call-up after failing to make the roster out of of spring training.
Jung may have headed to Triple-A Toledo after failing to capture the Opening Day third-base job, but he’s hitting like a guy trying to force his way back to Detroit with a .418 OBP, .519 slugging percentage and 159wRC+through 15 games. His three homers and seven extra-base hits both lead the Mud Hens, while his 15 walks are tied for the most at Triple-A. Jung does continue to have some bat-to-ball issues with a 29.9 percent K rate, but when he’s made contact, it’s often been loud.
Jung, the No. 7 prospect in the organization, is the younger brother of Texas Rangers' All-Star Josh Jung. He made his major league debut last season, hitting .241 in 34 games. He also popped five doubles but failed to hit a home run. He had three RBIs, playing a small role in the Tigers advancing to the American League Division Series. He did make the roster for that series against Cleveland.
A former first-round pick of the Tigers (2022), he was taken out of Texas Tech.
The Tigers enter play on Thursday at 10-8 overall and in first place in the American League Central. They'll take on the Royals at Comerica Park with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Michael Lorenzen will get the ball for Kansas City while Reese Olson pitches for Detroit.
Olson is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA while Lorenzen is 1-2 with a 3.71.
