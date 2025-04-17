Minor League Baseball

Detroit Tigers Prospect "Trying to Force His Way" Back onto Major League Roster

According to MLB Pipeline, infielder Jace Jung, who didn't make the roster out of spring training, could be a potential impact call-up for the Tigers.

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers third base Jace Jung (17) celebrates after scoring a run against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Feb. 23.
Detroit Tigers third base Jace Jung (17) celebrates after scoring a run against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Feb. 23. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to MLB Pipeline, Detroit Tigers prospect Jace Jung could be a potential impact call-up after failing to make the roster out of of spring training.

Jung may have headed to Triple-A Toledo after failing to capture the Opening Day third-base job, but he’s hitting like a guy trying to force his way back to Detroit with a .418 OBP, .519 slugging percentage and 159wRC+through 15 games. His three homers and seven extra-base hits both lead the Mud Hens, while his 15 walks are tied for the most at Triple-A. Jung does continue to have some bat-to-ball issues with a 29.9 percent K rate, but when he’s made contact, it’s often been loud.

Jung, the No. 7 prospect in the organization, is the younger brother of Texas Rangers' All-Star Josh Jung. He made his major league debut last season, hitting .241 in 34 games. He also popped five doubles but failed to hit a home run. He had three RBIs, playing a small role in the Tigers advancing to the American League Division Series. He did make the roster for that series against Cleveland.

A former first-round pick of the Tigers (2022), he was taken out of Texas Tech.

The Tigers enter play on Thursday at 10-8 overall and in first place in the American League Central. They'll take on the Royals at Comerica Park with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Michael Lorenzen will get the ball for Kansas City while Reese Olson pitches for Detroit.

Olson is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA while Lorenzen is 1-2 with a 3.71.

Related MiLB Stories

17-YEAR-OLD SHINING: Jesus Made, the Milwaukee Brewers prospect, is turning heads as the youngest player at Low-A ball. CLICK HERE:

SPEED DEMON: Konnor Griffin, one of the top prospects in the game, just put everyone on notice with his blazing speed. CLICK HERE:

TO THE HALL: Congratulations are in order for Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who just earned election to the Worcester Red Sox Triple-A Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.