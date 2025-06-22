Double-A Affiliate of Boston Red Sox Makes History with No-Hitter
The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, made some franchise history on Sunday afternoon, completing a no-hitter for the eighth time ever.
No Hitter!!!
David Sandlin, Christopher Troye, and Jonathan Brand combine for the 8th no-hitter in team history.
Sandlin, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals, is the No. 9 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. He's now 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 games this season. Neither Troye or Brand are in the Top 30.
The following comes from a portion of Sandlin's MLB.com prospect profile:
Sandlin can make hitters look bad with three different pitches, starting with a fastball that parks at 94-97 mph and peaks at 100, albeit with inconsistent armside run and carry. He switched to more of a sweeping slider in 2024, operating in the mid-80s with good shape, and he can turn it into a tighter upper-80s cutter. He also achieves nice depth on his upper-80s splitter, which can be unhittable at its best.
He's projected to make his major league debut in 2026 and he could find himself an interesting candidate for the Sox rotation at some point next year. Lucas Giolito and Walker Buehler are both scheduled to be free agents this winter.
At the major league level, the Red Sox are finishing out the Rafael Devers-reunion series with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Giolito will take the ball against former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. Boston entered play in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
