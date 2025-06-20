Hall of Famer David Ortiz Seemingly Takes Shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz seemingly took a shot at former Sox third baseman Rafael Devers on Instagram on Friday.
Devers was traded from the Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants last Sunday as a result of months of tension. Devers was upset that the team signed Alex Bregman in the offseason and was upset by the lack of communication he got from the team, and the team was upset that Devers didn't appear to be a team player.
Ortiz has backed the organization during this saga, saying he offered Devers advice that was rarely taken. As for Ortiz's post, he posted a video of himself with a No. 34 statue that appears at Fenway Park.
He said "Best organization in baseball." And added: The thing is that to have thing some like this at boston you have to just not be a hitter you have to be the full package a all the way around player.... go sox.
Despite not using punctuation, Ortiz's point is clear: In order to succeed in Boston and to be a beloved member of the Red Sox, you have to do more than produce offensively, which is what Devers has done throughout his career.
As for Ortiz, he's one of the most productive players in baseball history. A 20-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins and Red Sox, he won the World Series with Boston in 2004, 2007 and 2013. A .286 career hitter, he hit 541 home runs.
The Red Sox will see Devers on Friday night when they face the Giants.
