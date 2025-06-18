Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Criticizes Team For Handling of Rafael Devers Situation
Speaking on Tuesday at the MLB Draft Combine, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the organization for how they handled the Rafael Devers situation.
Ramirez was talking with noted Red Sox personality Jared Carrabis on the MLB Network:
Manny Ramirez on Raffy Devers: “Come on, Boston. Why you did my guy like that? You don’t treat the face of the team like that.”
Ramirez went on to say that the Red Sox not only disrespected Devers, but disrespected the entire fanbase. The Red Sox clearly miscommunicated along the way with Devers, telling him that they wouldn't replace him at third base, and then signing Alex Bregman to play there anyways. While Devers is guilty of souring the relationship as well, much of the communication issues early stem from the Red Sox.
Devers played his first game with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. He's hitting .274 for the season.
As for Ramirez, he's one of the greatest right-handed hitters in baseball history. A 19-year veteran of the Cleveland Indians, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays, he was a 12-time All-Star and a nine-time Silveer Slugger. He also won a batting title and two World Series titles with the Red Sox.
While he's unlikely to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame because of his connection to steroids, he is a member of the Sox' Hall of Fame.
The Red Sox are 38-37 and will take on the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET.
