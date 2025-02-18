In Need of Bullpen Lefties, New York Yankees Sign Veteran to Minor League Contract
Journeyman left-hander Rob Zastryzny has a shot to catch on with the New York Yankees.
Designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs last week, he cleared waivers and subsequently elected free agency. And that led to the Yankees signing Zastryzny to a minor league deal, complete with an invitation to spring training, for the 32-year-old.
It’s an intriguing opportunity for Zastryzny since the Yankees have just two left-handed potential relievers – Tim Hill, who signed a one-year contract earlier this month, and the recently acquired Brent Headrick – on the 40-man roster.
They also invited LHP Tyler Matzek, most recently of the Atlanta Braves, to spring training as a non-roster player.
Zastryzny was drafted by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft and made his debut on Aug. 19, 2016. He made appearances in three seasons with Chicago but was released in March 2019.
Since then, he’s bounced around the majors, making short stints with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs claimed him off waivers from Milwaukee in November.
He also spent time in the minor leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins organizations.
In all, Zastryzny has spent parts of 11 seasons in the minor leagues and parts of six in the majors. He has a career MLB record of 4-0 with a 4.30 ERA in 54 games (five starts). He’s pitched 67 innings and struck out 54 batters.
In 2024, he made nine appearances with the Brewers, throwing 7.2 innings and finishing 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA.
In his career, left-handed batters are hitting .190 against Zastryzny. On the flip side, right-handers have a .311 average.
If there ever was a ballpark built for the left-handed swing, it’s Yankee Stadium with its short porch in right field. That’s why the Yankees need at least one left-handed reliever they can count on in high-leverage situations. Even more would be better.
Zastryzny will hope it’s him.
Related MiLB Stories
RETURNING: Buffalo Bisons bring back manager who could make history to run Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate CLICK HERE:
LOCKED OUT: Tampa Tarpons won’t have access to showstopping facilities at Steinbrenner Field complex CLICK HERE:
RECOVERING: Milwaukee Brewers' Well-Regarded Pitching Prospect to Start Season on 60-Day Injured List CLICK HERE: