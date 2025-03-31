Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson Hits First Home Run of Year on Rehab Assignment
Playing for Triple-A Norfolk, Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson hit his first home run of the 2025 season on Sunday afternoon. It was a blast that went out to deep center field and it came against the Durham Bulls, who are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Norfolk won the game 8-2 to earn its first win of the season. Henderson was 2-for-5 on the afternoon with three RBIs. He played designated hitter but has played shortstop on this assignment. He's rehabbing from a strained right intercostal.
If all goes well, Henderson could be back in the O's lineup later this week. The 23-year-old Alabama native is one of the best players in baseball, finishing fourth in the American League MVP voting a season ago. Heading into his fourth major league season, he's a .268 career hitter with 69 home runs.
He's helped lead the Orioles to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but they've come up short in both years. The O's won the American League East in 2023 but were beaten in the American League Division Series. In 2024, they finished second in the division and were swept in the wild card round by the Kansas City Royals.
The Orioles are 2-2 on the young season and they'll open up a new series on Monday at home against the Boston Red Sox.
The Tides are off on Monday, as is customary in Triple-A. They'll be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Charlotte to take on the Knights, who are the affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
