Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Roman Anthony Managing Shoulder Injury, Staying at DH
Boston Red Sox outfield prospect Roman Anthony has been dealing with right shoulder soreness, Boston Sports Journal's Chris Henrique reported Thursday.
Anthony hasn't played in the outfield since April 11, spending the past week exclusively at designated hitter for Triple-A Worcester. That will remain the case Thursday, even though he remains in the WooSox's lineup for their day-night doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings.
The 20-year-old is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, but he will take over at No. 1 once Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki exhausts his rookie eligibility in the coming weeks.
Anthony's injury has hardly seemed to slow him down at the plate, considering he is riding a five-game hitting streak. On the season, Anthony is batting .283 with two home runs, two doubles, one triple, seven RBIs, one stolen base and a .941 OPS through 13 games.
In 119 games between Double-A and Triple-A last year, Anthony hit .291 with 18 home runs, 32 doubles, four triples, 65 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and an .894 OPS.
The Red Sox have a viable starting outfield in place with Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela – plus Rob Refsnyder available off the bench – so there hasn't been any need to rush Anthony to the big leagues. Especially now that he is banged up, Boston could opt to further delay Anthony's promotion, much to eager fans' dismay.
Worcester and Rochester are set to face off at 3:35 p.m. ET in the first of two games on the books for Thursday.
Related MiLB Stories
- MASCOT HEAD TREND CONTINUES: Shortly after the Red Sox started wearing a Wally the Green Monster mask to celebrate hitting home runs, their High-A affiliate made one to honor Reedy Rip'It. CLICK HERE
- MORGAN REACHES AAA: Tre' Morgan, the No. 4 prospect in the Rays' farm system, joined the Durham Bulls on Tuesday after missing the first few weeks of the 2025 regular season with a quad injury. CLICK HERE
- MARLINS PROSPECTS HONORED: Kemp Alderman is batting .375 with an 1.182 OPS so far for the Blue Wahoos, while Josh Ekness allowed just one hit across three scoreless relief outings in Double-A. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.