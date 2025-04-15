Miami Marlins Prospects Kemp Alderman, Josh Ekness Named to MiLB Team of the Week
Each of the Miami Marlins' full-season affiliates have opened their 2025 campaigns, and it hasn't taken long for some of their prospects to break out.
MLB Pipeline revealed its first Prospect Team of the Week of the season on Monday, including two members of the Marlins' organization on the squad. Outfielder Kemp Alderman and relief pitcher Josh Ekness both made the cut after starring for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Double-A.
Alderman is batting .375 with three home runs, a double, a triple, 11 RBIs, four stolen bases, four walks an 1.182 OPS so far this year. Ekness, meanwhile, has made three scoreless relief outings while allowing just one hit and zero walks to go along with five strikeouts.
Alderman, 22, is ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the Marlins' farm system, while the 23-year-old Ekness comes in at No. 28. They are both members of Miami's 2023 MLB Draft class, with Alderman going in the second round and Ekness going in the 12th.
Related MiLB Stories
- SILVER SLUGGER ENJOYING MINORS: Eloy Jiménez played first base for the Durham Bulls on Saturday, endearing himself to Rays fans with a lighthearted reaction after he caught a pop fly. CLICK HERE
- SMITH CRACKS TOP 100: With Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez officially graduating to the big leagues, Rays outfielder Aidan Smith took his spot on MLB Pipeline's list of the top 100 prospects. CLICK HERE
- A'S PROSPECT KEEPS MASHING: By crushing six home runs in the first 10 games of the Las Vegas Aviators' season, Nick Kurtz established himself as one of the top power hitters in Triple-A over the last 20 years. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.