Tampa Bay Rays Prospect Tre' Morgan Returns From Injured List, Set For Triple-A Debut
The Durham Bulls have activated first baseman Tre' Morgan from the seven-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday morning.
Morgan was managing a quad injury and has yet to appear in a game at any level this regular season. After topping out in Double-A in 2024, Morgan is making his Triple-A debut upon his return.
The 22-year-old is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays' farm system and the No. 90 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
Prior to getting sidelined, Morgan suited up for the Rays during big league spring training camp. He hit .300 with one home runs, two RBIs, three walks, five runs, five strikeouts and an .841 OPS across 10 Grapefruit League games.
The Rays selected Morgan out of LSU in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Through 115 career minor league games, Morgan has hit .333 with 11 home runs, 25 doubles, 74 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, 56 walks, 51 strikeouts and a .906 OPS.
Morgan is starting at first base and batting seventh against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday.
Related MiLB Stories
- MARLINS PROSPECTS HONORED: Kemp Alderman is batting .375 with an 1.182 OPS so far for the Blue Wahoos, while Josh Ekness allowed just one hit across three scoreless relief outings in Double-A. CLICK HERE
- SILVER SLUGGER ENJOYING MINORS: Eloy Jiménez played first base for the Durham Bulls on Saturday, endearing himself to Rays fans with a lighthearted reaction after he caught a pop fly. CLICK HERE
- SMITH CRACKS TOP 100: With Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez officially graduating to the big leagues, Rays outfielder Aidan Smith took his spot on MLB Pipeline's list of the top 100 prospects. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.