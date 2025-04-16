Greenville Drive Follow Boston Red Sox's Lead, Debut Home Run Celebration Mask
The Boston Red Sox introduced a new home run celebration during their home opener a few weeks back, gifting players a custom mask of Wally the Green Monster when they get back to the dugout.
It didn't take long for the tradition to trickle down through the farm system.
The Greenville Drive – the Red Sox's High-A affiliate – are already using a mask of their own mascot, Reedy Rip'It, when players hit home runs at Fluor Field. They placed it on outfielder Yophery Rodriguez's head after his three-run blast against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday.
The Drive have only hit three home runs through nine games this season, which is tied for 10th out of the 12 teams in the South Atlantic League. If they want to use their celebration mask more often, they are going to turn things around at the plate.
Greenville is set to continue its home series against Winston-Salem on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
