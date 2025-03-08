Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Roman Anthony Returns After Battling Illness, Weight Loss
The Boston Red Sox were hit hard by a stomach bug at spring training this week, but they seem to be on their way towards bouncing back.
Triston Casas, Marcelo Mayer and Romy González were among the players who got sick, as was Roman Anthony. Manager Alex Cora told reporters Saturday that Anthony had returned to camp, albeit not in game shape.
The 20-year-old outfielder has apparently lost 10-to-12 pounds, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. He will participate in baseball activities, but likely won’t appear in another Grapefruit League game until Tuesday.
Prior to falling ill, Anthony was batting .308 with an .885 OPS in spring training. He hit .291 with 18 home runs, 32 doubles, four triples, 65 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and an .894 OPS across 119 games in Double-A and Triple-A in 2024.
Anthony is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the sport by Baseball Prospectus, while Baseball America and MLB Pipeline have him slotted in at No. 2.
