Stomach Bug Making Its Way Through Boston Red Sox Clubhouse at Spring Training
BRADENTON, Fla. — If it weren't for the expanded roster that comes along with spring training, the Boston Red Sox might be in trouble.
A stomach bug is tearing its way through the Red Sox's clubhouse, per manager Alex Cora. The list of players dealing with the illness is growing day-by-day, too.
"Put your masks on," Cora said to reporters Tuesday morning. "Stay away from players – and managers."
Outfielder Roman Anthony got scratched prior to Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer – Anthony's roommate – has also come down sick, as has utility infielder Romy González.
Triston Casas was supposed to start at first base Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he was scratched at the last minute with and replaced by Nathan Hickey.
Boston doesn't have a break in its Grapefruit League schedule until Monday. After back-to-back road games on Monday and Tuesday, the Red Sox will return to Fort Myers to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
Related MLB Stories
- CLEMENT'S SCARY MOMENT: Ernie Clement got hit in the face by a fastball on Monday, but the Blue Jays infielder seems to have avoided a concussion or any fractures. CLICK HERE
- RASMUSSEN FINALLY DEBUTS: Tampa Bay gave Drew Rasmussen his first start of spring training against Atlanta on Monday, and he wound up tossing 2.0 stellar innings. CLICK HERE
- CAMPBELL LEARNING FROM CORA: On top of learning the ropes from Alex Bregman, top prospect Kristian Campbell is open to guidance from Red Sox manager Alex Cora. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.