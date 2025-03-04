Fastball

Stomach Bug Making Its Way Through Boston Red Sox Clubhouse at Spring Training

The Boston Red Sox are without a few players due to what manager Alex Cora described as a stomach bug, including Triston Casas, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony.

Sam Connon

Lakeland, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) watches his fly ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
BRADENTON, Fla. — If it weren't for the expanded roster that comes along with spring training, the Boston Red Sox might be in trouble.

A stomach bug is tearing its way through the Red Sox's clubhouse, per manager Alex Cora. The list of players dealing with the illness is growing day-by-day, too.

"Put your masks on," Cora said to reporters Tuesday morning. "Stay away from players – and managers."

Outfielder Roman Anthony got scratched prior to Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer – Anthony's roommate – has also come down sick, as has utility infielder Romy González.

Triston Casas was supposed to start at first base Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he was scratched at the last minute with and replaced by Nathan Hickey.

Boston doesn't have a break in its Grapefruit League schedule until Monday. After back-to-back road games on Monday and Tuesday, the Red Sox will return to Fort Myers to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks.

