Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Colson Montgomery Scratched With Back Spasms
Shortstop Colson Montgomery was scratched from the Chicago White Sox's spring training lineup with back spasms Thursday, the team announced.
The White Sox said the move was precautionary and that Montgomery is day-to-day.
"It's just let him cool down for a couple days and see where he's at," said manager Will Venable, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Can Schouwen. "We want to be sensitive to the back in any injury and we'll give him the time he needs to get back and healthy."
Montgomery told the team he felt something during batting practice, leading to the lineup adjustment.
Thursday was Montgomery's 23rd birthday.
Montgomery dealt with back and oblique strains in 2023, knocking him out for the first few months of that season. Upon his return, he hit .287 with a .940 OPS going from Rookie ball to High-A to Double-A.
MLB Pipeline had Montgomery ranked as the No. 9 prospect in baseball entering the 2024 season. One year later, he is ranked No. 39.
In 130 Triple-A games last season, Montgomery hit .214 with 18 home runs, 21 doubles, 63 RBIs and a .710 OPS.
Montgomery is 1-for-7 so far this spring, blasting a two-run home run in his Cactus League debut.
