Former Chicago White Sox Star Tim Anderson Achieves Rare Feat With Los Angeles Angels
It wasn't all too long ago that TIm Anderson was one of baseball's brightest young stars.
The past couple of seasons haven't treated the infielder quite as kindly.
Anderson is now on a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels, fighting for a roster spot down at spring training. He went 0-for-6 through his first three Cactus League games, suggesting that he could be in for even more woes in 2025.
On Thursday, though, Anderson tooka step in the right direction.
Anderson started at second base against the Chicago Cubs, batting second in the Angels' lineup. In the top of the first inning, the right-handed hitter got a hold of a pitch down the middle and sent it over the left field fence for a home run.
As noted by Foolish Baseball, Anderson hasn't pulled a fly ball in a regular season game since Aug. 26, 2023 – for a home run or otherwise. He has racked up 352 plate appearances since then without replicating the mundane feat.
The home run Anderson hit Thursday may not count towards breaking that streak, but it did at least help the veteran get the monkey off his shoulder.
Anderson finished seventh in AL Rookie of the Year voting with the Chicago White Sox in 2016, before winning the AL batting title in 2019, winning a Silver Slugger in 2020 and making the All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022. Between 2019 and 2022, Anderson hit .318 with an .820 OPS, averaging 22 home runs, 37 doubles, 71 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games.
In 2023, Anderson hit .245 with a .582 OPS, recorded one home run and a -2.0 WAR across 123 games. He somehow managed to fare even worse with the Miami Marlins in 2024, batting .214 with a .463 OPS and -1.5 WAR in just 65 games.
And yet, Anderson still has a path to an Opening Day roster spot in Anaheim, considering Anthony Rendon, Yoán Moncada and Zach Neto are all banged up to varying degrees. That could help Anderson carve out a role in the Angels' infield to start the regular season, but only if he continues to prove his worth at the plate in spring training.
Los Angeles' game against Chicago on Thursday finished in a 4-4 tie. The Angels are in for some split-squad action Friday, with one game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and another against Anderson's former team – the White Sox.
