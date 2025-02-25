Fastball

Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran Returns From Calf Injury, Back in Spring Training Lineup

Jarren Duran was scratched with a sore calf on Sunday, but he is returning to the Boston Red Sox's lineup for their Grapefruit League showdown with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) watches a foul ball during spring training at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran is batting leadoff for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, the team has announced.

Duran was scratched from Boston's lineup on Sunday due to calf soreness. He was held out of their lineup entirely on Monday, even if inclement weather led to their showdown with the New York Yankees getting canceled anyways.

The 28-year-old outfielder did not play in the Red Sox's Grapefruit League opener on Saturday, either.

Duran is coming off a breakout year in which he hit .285 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, 34 stolen bases an .834 OPS and 8.7 WAR across 160 games, all while leading the league in doubles and triples. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, finished eighth in AL MVP voting and earned a spot on the All-MLB Second Team.

The season before, Duran hit .295 with an .828 OPS, but was limited to 102 games by turf toe.

Here is the full lineup the Red Sox are trotting out Tuesday afternoon:

1. Jarren Duran, LF
2. Trevor Story, DH
3. Triston Casas, 1B
4. Abraham Torro, 3B
5. Vaughn Grissom, 2B
6. David Hamilton, SS
7. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
8. Carlos Narvaez, C
9. Trayce Thompson, RF
SP: Sean Newcomb, LHP

First pitch from CoolToday Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

