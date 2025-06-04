Ryan Cusick Claimed By White Sox, Optioned To Triple-A Charlotte
CHICAGO – The White Sox claimed Ryan Cusick off waivers from Detroit on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.
A 6-foot-6, right-handed pitcher, Cusick began the season in the Athletics' organization with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. But after allowing 11 earned runs in 14.2 innings out of the bullpen, he was designated for assignment on May 27.
The Tigers claimed Cusick off waivers on Friday, only to designate him for assignment on Monday. In his short time with Detroit, he pitched one scoreless inning with a walk and zero hits for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.
The Atlanta Braves selected Cusick with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest. In third and final season with the Demon Deacons, he made 12 starts and pitched 70 innings with 108 strikeouts, a 4.24 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.
Cusick spent just one season with the Braves organization in Single-A before being traded to the Athletics. Cusick, along with Christian Pache, Shea Langeliers and Joey Estes, were sent to Oakland for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson.
The vast majority of Cusick's innings have come at the Double-A level, where he recorded a 5.17 ERA in 191.2 innings across three seasons. Though he has not started a game in 2025, he has 49 career starts in the minor leagues, including nine during the 2024 season and 24 in 2023.
