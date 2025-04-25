Miami Marlins' Flamethrower Set to Make Rehab Start Saturday as He Recovers From Tommy John
The Miami Marlins provided some good news on Friday, with it being reported that young pitcher Eury Perez will make a rehab start on Saturday for Single-A Jupiter.
Craig Mish of "Fish on First" had the information. He says that Perez will throw one inning.
He missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old was just one of many injured Marlins' pitchers last season. Sandy Alcantara missed the whole season with his own Tommy John recovery and Braxton Garrett and Jesus Luzardo each missed significant time as well.
Perez made his major league debut in 2023 at the age of 19, going 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA as the Marlins made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He tossed 91.1 innings and stuck out 108, showcasing the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that teams salivate over. He's formerly one of the top prospects in baseball.
Perez had originally said that he wanted to be back in the big leagues by July, so that timeline could be attainable. However, after going 62-100 last season, the Marlins are not going to rush Perez back. They sit at 11-13 this season but are not seen as true contenders in the National League playoff picture.
The Marlins are back in action on Friday night when they travel to Seattle to take on the red-hot Mariners. Seattle is now 14-11 and just won six of nine games on a brutal East Coast road trip.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.
