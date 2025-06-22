Former All-Star Set to Make Lengthy Rehab Appearance For New York Yankees, Nears Return
New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is nearing return from a lenghty stay on the injured list.
He's been out since April with a left knee issue, and will make at least one more rehab start, per manager Aaron Boone.
Marcus Stroman is scheduled to throw approximately 70 pitches in third Minor League rehab start Tuesday and then would "be in the mix" for activation, Aaron Boone said.
The Yankees could use Stroman considering they just saw lefty Ryan Yarbrough hit the injured list himself, and they have Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil on the injured list as well.
Stroman has an 11.57 ERA in three starts this season, though the injury could have factored into those struggles clearly.
An 11-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Yankees, Stroman is 87-86 overall for his career. A two-time All-Star, he's the former ace of the Blue Jays, getting to the ALCS in 2015 and 2016.
Stroman is a free agent at the end of the season, but he has a vesting option that says he'll get another $18 million next year if he hits 140 innings pitched this season. It seems unlikely that he'll hit that at this point, but if gets a long run in the rotation, he can make it an interesting point moving forward.
The Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon and remain in first place in the American League East. Baltimore is sitting in last, one of the most disappointing teams in baseball.
