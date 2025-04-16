Here's How Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Clayton Kershaw Did in Minor League Rehab Assignment
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw was back on a mound on Wednesday afternoon, making a rehab start for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets. The Comets were taking on the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Kershaw, one of the most decorated pitchers in baseball history, is on the 60-day injured list because of a left meniscus tear and a toe issue. He had surgery for both in the offseason and is not eligible to come off the injured list late in May. He went three innings, surrendering two hits and no runs. He walked none and struck out two. He threw 22 strikes out of 30 pitches.
The 37-year-old Kershaw has a career 212-94 record and a lifetime 2.50 ERA. He's started 429 career games and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in both 2020 and 2024. He's just 32 strikeouts shy of the 3,000 mark. He also owns a National League Most Valuable Player trophy won in 2014, three NL Cy Young Awards and a Gold Glove. He is a 10-time All-Star and a five-time ERA champion.
The Dodgers have dealt with attrition in the pitching staff again this season, losing Blake Snell to the injured list in addition to not having Kershaw or Shohei Ohtani yet.
The Dodgers enter play on Wednesday at 13-6 overall and in third place in the National League West. They'll take on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Bobby Miller will take the ball for the Dodgers against German Marquez.
