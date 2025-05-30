Here's When and Where Kansas City Royals' Ace is Expected to Begin Rehab Assignment
Kansas City Royals' ace Cole Ragans is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
He's been on the injured list with a groin issue. The Royals made the announcement on social media.
An All-Star in 2024, Ragans has gone 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA thus far. One of the best strikeout artists in the game, he's fanned a whopping 72 batters in 45.2 innings. He's pitched to a 1.204 WHIP in nine starts.
The 27-year-old is one of the best lefties in baseball, and he broke out in a big way last season, helping lead the Royals to the American League Division Series. He went 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA, striking out 223 in 186.1 innings.
Ragans came up with the Texas Rangers but was traded to the Royals in 2023 as part of the deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to Texas. They went onto win the World Series that season. Lifetime, he's 20-20 with a 3.60 ERA.
At the big-league level, the Royals enter play on Friday at 30-27 and in fourth place in a crowded American League Central. They'll take on the first-place Detroit Tigers on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Seth Lugo, also recently off the injured list, will pitch for Kansas City. He's gone 3-4 this season with a 3.02 ERA.
Casey Mize, the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, will pitch for Detroit. He's out to a stellar 6-1 start with a 2.45 ERA.
Detroit is 37-20.
