St. Louis Cardinals' Double-A Affiliate Part of Some Unique Minor League History on Wednesday
The Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, were part of some unique history on Wednesday night, as noted by the organization on social media:
Tonight, Texas League third base umpire Isabella Robb made Hammons Field history as she became the first female umpire in ballpark history.
Hammons Field, the home of Springfield Cardinals baseball, opened in 2005.
Robb has been umpiring since 2022, according to an article last year from MLB.com. Like any player, she's trying to work her way to the major leagues.
The Cardinals lost the game 7-3 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are 24-22 on the season.
At the major-league level, the St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most surprising teams in baseball. After letting go of Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson in the offseason, and after a winter of trade speculation about Ryan Helsley and Nolan Arenado, they are playing extremely well.
They are off on Thursday but will enter play on Friday at 32-24 and in second place in the National League Central. They'll start a new series against the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET. At the time of this posting, the Rangers have not announced a starting pitcher yet, while the Cardinals will go with youngster Matthew Liberatore. The former top prospect is 2-2 with a 2.73 ERA, pairing with Sonny Gray atop the rotation.
The Cardinals last made the playoffs during the 2022 season, losing in the National League wild card round.
